SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Football Candidates in Hawaii

SI All-American

Seven high school football players from the state of Hawaii are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The honorees from Hawaii are:

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees have verbally committed to or are considering the West Coast’s Power 5 schools as their college choice, head to:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in New York

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of New York

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Washington

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Washington

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Oklahoma

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Oklahoma

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Utah

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Utah

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Texas

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Texas

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Oregon

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Oregon

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Pennsylvania

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Pennsylvania

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Dakota

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Dakota

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Carolina

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Carolina

SI All-American