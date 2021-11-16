Dino Babers: NC State & Loss to Louisville

Is the Syracuse offense resting on their laurels of Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader?

The theme of close losses has ended for the Orange. Last Saturday the Orange were blown out by Lousiville, 41-3. The first blowout loss of the season comes on the heels of the Orange’s efforts to make a bowl game. One win and they’re in. However the task of winning will not come easy against this stingy NC State rush defense.

“They don’t want people to run the ball at all,” Babers said. “They force people to throw the football.”

The loss against Louisville lowers the chances of the Orange making a bowl game. Especially, in the manner it was done. The one sided score exposed the lack of depths the Orange offense can go into. Primarily, the Orange want to run the ball. But when the duo of Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader is not working where does this offense intend to go? The passing attack of the Orange finished the game against Louisville with 46 total passing yards. The struggling passing attack was evident all season; however with players like Tucker and Shrader it is easy to rest on your laurels.

Moving the ball down the field was not the only reason the Orange lost. According to Syracuse head coach Dino Babers, the team “did not have enough fight,” he said. A series of quotes can sum up what Babers felt about the game against Louisville.

“We have to get back to playing football, that’s not what we played Saturday.”

“The bye week is something for you to heal, so you can be physical. Yet we healed and we weren’t, what a concept, what a dilemma.”

“Practice is going to be really interesting on Tuesday.”

The last statement by Babers was delivered through a lens of atonement. Babers wants to change the narrative of what happened to them last week. And the best way to do that is to win against NC State.

As the season nears its end, the veterans in the locker room understand the importance of this next game.

“The more veteran players understand that their time is coming to an end and how important every single contest is.”

The Orange travel down to Carter-Finley Stadium to take on the Wolfpack. NC State is coming off a three point loss to #12 Wake Forest and look to advance to 8-3. The Orange have intentions to right their wrongs with a win against NC State.