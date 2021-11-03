UCLA Men's Basketball 2021 Positional Preview: Wings

With UCLA men's basketball's season about to tip off, it's time to start looking ahead to the 2021-2022 campaign and what lies ahead for the Bruins on the hardwood. Before scouting out opponents and projecting the Pac-12 pecking order, it's best to look within by picking apart how UCLA will shape up.

All Bruins will be breaking down every position group this week, starting with the wings.

Nov. 2: Point Guard

Depth Chart

Starter: Johnny Juzang, junior

Starter: Jaime Jaquez Jr., junior

Starter: Jules Bernard, senior

Bench: Peyton Watson, freshman

Bench: Jaylen Clark, sophomore

Bench: David Singleton, senior

Bench: Jake Kyman, junior

Reserve: Russell Stong, senior

Reserve: Logan Cremonesi, sophomore

From top-tier talent to immense depth, the Bruins really have it all on the wing this season.

Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez's stats and preseason praise speak for themselves. The two are, individually, some of the most hyped players in the country this year, and together, they make up the best returning duo in college basketball.

In March Madness, Juzang and Jaquez combined for 37.8 points per game on 49.7% shooting from the field and 40% from 3. They won't be putting up that kind of production on a nightly basis, but it just goes to show how high of a ceiling UCLA's two stars have and how capable they are of putting it on display on big stages.

Juzang showed during the NCAA tournament last year that he can be elite in iso situations, as well as in the mid-range and the high post. From off-the-dribble to coming off screens and making guys bite hard on his pump fakes, Juzang has an offensive arsenal that rivals anyone in the country.

The reasoning for Juzang not going to the NBA in the offseason probably has to do with him becoming more fluid as a ball-handler who can be a little more explosive on offense and consistent on defense. Considering last year was really his first year of true college basketball – playing as a high school senior-aged reserve at Kentucky the year prior – it is definitely reasonable to expect him to take at least marginal steps forward in those categories this season.

Jaquez is more of a bruiser of the two, but don't let that distract you from just how smooth and reliable he can be as a scorer. Jaquez thrives in the high and low post for someone who's just barely 6-foot-7, utilizing perfect spins and timing his jumps even better to get through and around defenders.

All it takes is one look back to the 2020 Arizona State game to see Jaquez isn't only a guy who works well around the basket, though. As a catch-and-shoot threat, Jaquez is nails, and he's got the big game credentials to back it up.

Bernard will likely start the season alongside those two, as he did throughout most of Pac-12 play and the entire postseason in 2021. It's understandable that Bernard isn't getting the same hype as Jaquez, Juzang and a few other Bruins considering his role will likely diminish slightly this year, but don't forget how lights-out he was in the Sweet 16 matchup with Alabama, or how his 23 points against Oregon nearly led UCLA to an upset win over their Pac-12 rivals in the final days of the regular season.

From the day he arrived on campus, Bernard has been a pure slasher, albeit a reckless one at times. That recklessness drawback faded away last year, and he's now turning the ball over at half the rate he did as a freshman all while getting to the hoop and to the line more efficiently than before.

Bernard can create with the ball in his hands – and he'll have the opportunity at times, standing in as the primary backup point guard – but when he's on the wing, he can be a really solid cutter and 3-point shooter, considering he shot 46.0% from 2 and 45.7% from 3 in UCLA's final 14 games last spring.

The only new face being tossed into the mix, with freshman guard Will McClendon out for the year with a torn ACL, is freshman Peyton Watson.

So much is being made of the Bruins' returning talent that Watson – the first five-star to come to UCLA under coach Mick Cronin and the first to come at all since center Moses Brown in 2018 – is flying under the national and conference radar. Hearing the way Cronin has talked about him and seeing what he's been able to do in practice, though, Watson is going to be a contributor right away.

Now, that doesn't mean he'll be scoring 21.8 points per game like he did at Long Beach Poly (CA). Watson, like every freshman, will have to take a bit of time to adjust to the pace, physicality and organization of defenses at the college level. He's put on nearly 20 pounds since arriving on campus, so while he may have fixed the possible concerns raised by his then-wiry frame, Watson now has to adjust to his new body as well.

On the other end of the floor, however, Watson projects to be an elite defender right off the bat. Watson is 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and he has better quickness and agility than seemingly anyone else on the team.

With Team USA at the U19 World Cup this summer, Watson showed really good instincts and reaction time, and that is already translating to practice and scrimmages back in Westwood. Watson is going to be a steal, block and deflection machine, even if his offensive game takes a few weeks to settle in.

And with Chris Smith gone to the G League, Watson also has the handles and athleticism to possibly take on that secondary ball-handler slash point forward role. Cronin has said Watson has proven to be a great passer so far in practice, and that can only mean good things for a UCLA team with plenty of mouths to feed.

Speaking of mouths to feed, Jaylen Clark is another guy who is going to be fighting really hard for minutes. Clark measures in at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, but he led the Bruins with a 16.8% total rebounding rate and a 13.8% offensive rebounding rate as a true freshman a season ago.

Clark matched up with power forwards a bit last year, but that kind of production on the boards doesn't just come because he happens to be positioned down low. He has a great nose for the ball and is extremely tough in the paint on both ends of the floor. Clark was in concussion protocol last week after being on the verge of earning a starting spot, according to Cronin, so while he may not be on the court for the opening tip now, he'll certainly be getting a lot of minutes.

David Singleton and Jake Kyman round out the rest of the rotation, with walk-ons Russell Stong and Logan Cremonesi not projected to play in anything except garbage time.

As we've already touched on before, Singleton could get a little play at the point, although he's been much better in the past playing off-ball and that's where he'll set up most of the time this season.

The two are known best for their elite shooting, and for good reason. Even with Kyman's uncharacteristic 34.6% shooting from deep last year, the pair still hits its 3s at a 41.6% clip for their careers.

Not to be overlooked is Singleton and Kyman's ability to protect the ball too. Kyman and Singleton rank No. 6 and No. 9, respectively, in the Pac-12 for career turnover percentage since the stat started being tracked in 2007. That's good for No. 2 and No. 4 in recent UCLA history, with Kyman just a fraction of a percentage point behind Thomas Welsh at No. 1.

Predictions

Juzang and Jaquez will start on the wing with Tyger Campbell at point all year long, but that third wing position is going to be somewhat up in the air as the season progresses.

Bernard will get the nod to start the year, with Watson getting sixth or seven man minutes and potentially taking over should he play up to his potential. Clark, too, could wind up getting a start or two, as Cronin alluded to in his press conference Monday. Clark also has the benefit of bringing enough defense and rebounding to the table to play small ball 4 and even micro ball 5 depending on matchups – but more on that Thursday.

It's harder than ever to try and project UCLA's rotation, just because of the unprecedented amount of depth they have, and that stands out the most on the wing.

Jaquez and Juzang will both wind up averaging somewhere around 32 minutes per game like they did last year, while Bernard will probably see his playing time slip a bit to 24 minutes per game with Watson arriving and Clark progressing. Watson will come in around 24 minutes per game as well, with Clark getting somewhere in the high teens.

Juzang should come in somewhere around 17 points per game, with Jaquez not far behind at 14 a night. Juzang's rebounding, passing and defensive numbers will probably end up being pretty uninspiring, but Jaquez is a guy who could average more than one block and one steal per game in addition to six or seven rebounds.

Bernard, even if he keeps his shooting numbers as high as they were last year, will probably end up at around 8 or 9 points per game given his lessened playing time. As more of a pure scorer, Watson could approach double digit points per game, although don't expect that kind of production right out of the gates.

Between Bernard, Watson and Clark, UCLA is going to have three long, athletic wings who can be elite on defense and on the boards. The three of them could easily combine for 15 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks per game, and they're surely going to be the team-leaders in deflections come March.

In terms of Singleton and Kyman, their roles are probably going to be more specialized as ever with the new talent coming in. Adding a ball-dominant guy like Watson and giving Juzang some more agency in the offense will likely lead to the two playing even more off ball than they have in the past, setting them up to both be deadly catch-and-shoot guys who get open in the flow of a really good-looking offense.

Singleton may pick up a minute or two at the point every once and a while, giving him more time on the court than Kyman, who might not see consistent rotational minutes every night if everyone's healthy. Both can be bench spark plugs, though, and Kyman has thrived in that role in the past.

Just based on UCLA's roster construction, the Bruins are going to be getting a ton of points and rebounds from its wings, and there probably isn't a better group out there in the country.

