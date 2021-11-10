Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Cody Riley Leaves UCLA Men's Basketball Season Opener With Knee Injury
    Updated:
    Original:

    Cody Riley Leaves UCLA Men's Basketball Season Opener With Knee Injury

    The Bruins' starting big man hurt his left knee in the first half against Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday.
    Author:

    The Bruins' starting big man hurt his left knee in the first half against Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday.

    The Bruins are down their top post player.

    Forward Cody Riley suffered a left knee injury midway through the first half of No. 2 UCLA men's basketball's season opener against Cal State Bakersfield on Tuesday night. UCLA Athletics confirmed Riley would not return to the contest.

    Less than eight minutes into the 2021-2022 season, Riley went for a loose ball and had Roadrunners guard Grehlon Easter dive to the floor and hit his left knee straight on. Riley yelled out in pain and immediately grabbed his leg, and the referees stopped play despite not calling a foul on the sequence.

    Trainers came to help Riley as he lay on the court, stretching out his leg as he had his hands behind his head on the floor.

    After walking off mostly under his own power, Riley spent the next few minutes behind the bench getting additional medical attention out of view of the press box. There were several team personnel surrounding Riley, and they eventually guided him back down the tunnel and into the locker room.

    Read More

    It was at that point Riley was ruled out for the remainder of the game, but there has not been an officially announced diagnosis for the injury. Riley returned to the Bruins' bench early in the second half in street clothes, but anything that could be on his left knee is covered up by his sweatpants.

    Riley started 31 of UCLA's 32 games last season, including all six in the NCAA tournament. The 6-foot-9 big man averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game last year. The redshirt senior is the Bruins' most experienced player, having been on the roster since the start of the 2017-2018 season.

    UCLA lost forward/center Jalen Hill to an early retirement in the offseason due to mental health reasons, but they brought in Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson to take his spot on the roster. Redshirt junior Kenneth Nwuba is on scholarship as well.

    Riley's injury comes just one day after coach Mick Cronin told reporters redshirt freshman forward Mac Etienne suffered a potential season-ending knee injury of his own. The diagnosis is still up-in-the air, but Cronin said the school's medical staff is "90-something percent" sure of what it is, and he seemed to allude toward it being a torn ACL.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    USATSI_15844132
    Men's Basketball

    Cody Riley Leaves UCLA Men's Basketball Season Opener With Knee Injury

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_15843885
    Men's Basketball

    Guard Jaylen Clark Returns for UCLA Men's Basketball Season Opener vs. CSU Bakersfield

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16979364
    Football

    UCLA Football Official Depth Chart: Week 11 vs. Colorado

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17064063
    Football

    UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

    8 hours ago
    pjimage
    Women's Basketball

    Gina Conti, Angela Dugalić to Miss Start of UCLA Women's Basketball Season With Injuries

    9 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.01.53 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Jon Gaines II Talks Offensive Line Rotations, UCLA Run Game Bouncing Back

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17095148
    Men's Basketball

    SI Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preseason Power Rankings: UCLA Opens As Unanimous Top Team

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17095289
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA vs. CSU Bakersfield: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

    10 hours ago