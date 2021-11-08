UCLA Men's Basketball Extends Offer to Top 2023 California Recruit Jared McCain

The Bruins have joined the fray for the top player in Southern California.

Class of 2023 shooting guard Jared McCain secured a scholarship offer from UCLA men's basketball on Sunday. The guard from Corona, California, goes to Centennial High School (CA) and plays his AAU ball for Team WhyNot.

McCain also has offers from Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, Stanford, USC and several other high major programs across the country.

Louisville and Houston have already hosted McCain for visits this fall.

Former UCLA forward/center Jalen Hill also went to Centennial before he committed to the Bruins and joined them for the 2017-2018 season. On the AAU side, recent UCLA class of 2022 commit Adem Bona also plays for Team WhyNot alongside McCain, and former Bruin Russell Westbrook is the director of the program. UCLA's top 2022 recruit Amari Bailey used to play for the team before stepping away from AAU competition this summer.

Team WhyNot won the Nike Peach Jam U16 title this summer with McCain leading the way averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 50.5% shooting from the field and 40.9% from 3. Fellow 2023 UCLA offeree, Dusty Stromer, also plays with McCain on Team WhyNot.

McCain is a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard with two seasons of high school remaining before he heads off to college. The 247Sports Composite and Rivals both have McCain rated as a five-star recruit, while ESPN has him in the high tier of four star prospects.

The 247Sports Composite ranks McCain as the No. 24 player in the country and No. 1 player in California. Rivals has him at No. 16 overall and ESPN has him at No. 29.

UCLA is starting to zero in on several recruits in next year's cycle, with news continuing to pour in on that front over the past week. Five-star point guard Isaiah Collier put the Bruins in his top seven on Tuesday, and then four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad put them in his top three on Thursday.

Four-star shooting guard KJ Lewis announced his top 12 on Saturday, with UCLA making the cut there as well.

Coach Mick Cronin and the Bruins have now doled out 13 total offers to 2023 targets, 12 of which have gone to players ranked inside the 247Sports Composite top 50. UCLA's 2022 recruiting class currently ranks No. 10 in the country and could get further boosted by five-star small forward Mark Mitchell, who will be making his decision in December.

The Bruins are trying to lock down back-to-back top 10 classes after ranking No. 78 and No. 55 in Cronin's first two cycles.

