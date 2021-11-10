UCLA Men's Basketball Powers Through Injury for Blowout Season-Opening Victory

The Bruins tipped off their season with a runaway victory on their home court, but they still suffered a loss amid the blowout.

No. 2 UCLA men's basketball (1-0) strung together a wire-to-wire 95-58 win over Cal State Bakersfield (0-1) to open the season Tuesday night. Five different Bruins scored in double figures, including four of the starters.

The one who didn't was forward Cody Riley.

Riley left the game midway through the first half with a left knee injury, shouting out in pain as an opposing player fell into his legs going for a loose ball. Riley was later ruled out for the remainder of the game, as confirmed by a UCLA Athletics spokesperson.

The Bruins led 13-9 when Riley left the floor, hobbling back behind the bench to get some extra medical attention from team trainers.

That's when UCLA exploded, ending the opening half on a 34-10 run to go into the locker room up 47-19 at the break.

With Riley out and center Myles Johnson in foul trouble, guard Jaylen Clark ended up leading the team in rebounds with seven. Clark missed the Bruins' preseason exhibition against Chico State on Thursday and was battling a head cold before tip off tonight, but powered through and scored 10 points in addition to his contribution on the boards.

"The guy is unbelievable," said coach Mick Cronin. "There are possessions this year where he'll play point guard on offense and center on defense. He's just extremely valuable. And I also believe that if he played for coach Kelly, he would start somewhere on the football team, that's just the kind of guy he is."

UCLA won the rebounding battle 44-35, but it was the team's torrid scoring in every offensive aspect that gave them the necessary boost Thursday night.

Free throws? The Bruins hit 20 compared to the Roadrunners' 3.

3-pointers? Led by guard Jules Bernard's four triples, UCLA outshot CSU Bakersfield 13 to 7 from deep.

Points off turnovers, second-chance points, bench points and so on and so forth – the Bruins had the Roadrunners beat across the board.

Bernard and guards Johnny Juzang led the way with 19 points apiece, and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. chipped in 14 points of his own. Jaquez continued to run point forward, mixing things up and giving guard Tyger Campbell a bit of a break, although the starting point guard still recorded 10 points and four assists in 22 minutes of action.

Jaquez looked smooth with the ball in his hands, and he made perhaps the highlight play of the night with an up-and-under that got the home crowd rocking in the first half. The student section was full from the opening tip, giving every returning player and fresh face a standing ovation at one point or another.

Every player who took a shot ended the night 40% or better from the field, outside of true freshman guard/forward Peyton Watson, who went 2-of-10 from the field after starting his collegiate career 0-of-7.

As a team, UCLA shot 50% from the field, 48.1% from 3 and 76.9% from the free throw line.

The tune-up against the Roadrunners sets the Bruins up for a matchup with No. 4 Villanova on Friday night, also at Pauley Pavilion. That game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

