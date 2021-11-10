WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks UCLA's Season Opening Victory, Jaylen Clark's Improvement

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin talked to the media following the Bruins’ season-opening 95-58 victory over Cal State Bakersfield. Cronin gave a brief update on Cody Riley’s knee injury, then went on to talk about his team’s defensive performance and the overall improvement of Jaylen Clark, Jules Bernard and others.



MICK CRONIN

Opening statement

I don't have any update on Cody's injury. It was a crash, you might have saw it better than me. He said it all happened so fast that he doesn't even know what happened. When I asked him, he was like, 'I don't know, somebody ran me over.' And that's all I know. My thoughts are just praying for him, hopefully he's ok and it's not anything too serious so we won't know until we can confirm stuff soon.

Kenny Nwuba improvement?

He's come a long way. The thing about my staff, we've all been places where you have to develop players. We all coached at the lower levels, Murray State, Eastern Illinois, Darren was at Quinnipiac, Bryan's been at Long Beach, Rod and I coached high school. Player development, we believe in it. If a guy has got the right attitude, which Kenny does, he helps us win games just by being himself. You've seen him on the bench. So when you see a guy like that with his attitude and work ethic, when you see him have some success, that's really what makes you most happy as a coach. Obviously, Johnny is awesome, he's going to have a long career. Jaime is a great player. But when you see a kid like Kenny really improve the way he has, that's really want you want. For us, that's what it's all about.

Jaylen Clark improvement?

Yeah I've been telling you guys that in our Monday sessions, Jaylen he had some concussion symptoms so he missed the exhibition, but then he got the terrible cold that has been going around. So we didn't know he was kind of dizzy, he took cold medicine on an empty stomach. The guy hadn't practiced literally in two weeks. He's at there at shootaround, our pre-game practice, and I said, 'What are you going to do?' and he said 'I'm playing.' He can't breathe. The guy is unbelievable. There are possessions this year where he'll play point guard on offense and center on defense. He's just extremely valuable. And I also believe that if he played for coach Kelly, he would start somewhere on the football team. That's just the kind of guy he is.

Defensive performance tonight?

First half, great. Second half, not so great. I got pretty upset with the guys, I called a timeout. Throwing lobs and just we lost our focus. I think early on, we were all over them. What was it, 47-19? The second half, I'm just trying to get guys minutes. I was trying to get Jaylen Clark back in shape because he hasn't practiced, trying to get Kenny as many – him and Myles. And started working on some things we are going to need to work on for Friday night, to be honest with you, in the second half.

Jules Bernard?

He's awesome. I said this with Josh in the pregame. Not to bring up a bad topic of getting beat in the National Semifinals, but Jules not playing in that game was a huge loss for us. I mean he was out there, guys, but I don't even know if he remembers. He was on double IV bag all day just to take the floor. He was not himself. He turned whiter than me, and that's hard to do. It's a credit to him. Again it goes back to this though, Trace, guy's a great guy. He works extremely hard and he's coachable, and he has talent. He's just going to keep getting better. I've been telling you guys, I spent the whole pregame with Josh talking about Jules. I do it to these guys in practice, he was our leading rebounder last year after Chris went out. I can tell you our program wouldn't be where it's at if it wasn't for his development.

Five players in double figures, how nice to have so many options on offense as scorers and ball-handlers?

We've worked really hard this year on whoever gets the rebound is the point guard. And I think the more we can carry that over to the games against a Villanova, it'll help us where I don't have to draw everything up, these guys can create for each other. So we're still growing in that area. We have no problem with finding guys that can put it in the basket but when you play real teams, you gotta have guys that can get people open, they gotta beat their man, make somebody help and find the open man. That is the evolution of your game for Johnny, Jules – Tyger, it's his shooting, which you saw he really improved on, you saw some of it tonight. Peyton's great at finding the open man, so. We don't lack for guys that can shoot, make open shots, we just gotta make sure we're creating the open shot.

Good test for Villanova?

Well, we talked – we wanted to play Bakersfield cause Rod's known for being a defensive guy and I had a lot of experience with Villanova from my Big East days, I know what they're all about. So I know what their culture stands for and I understand how hard they play and how physical they are, so I thought this would give us a little bit of a microcosm of it. Not, obviously nowhere near the offense, totally different, they couldn't make enough shots or put enough offensive pressure on us, but definitely defensively, the physicality, they tried to – they tried. So obviously Villanova's a top-five team in the country, so I think they got four starters back, so we got our work cut out for us on Friday, I can promise you.

