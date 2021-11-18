UCLA Women's Basketball Commit Paris Clark Reopens Recruitment

The Bruins' next recruiting class has grown and improved over the past few months, but one of its early additions' futures is still up in the air.

Five-star class of 2022 guard Paris Clark has reopened her commitment, a UCLA Athletics spokesperson confirmed to All Bruins on Thursday morning. Clark had verbally committed to the Bruins on April 10.

Clark's decision to reopen her commitment comes on the heels of the early signing period, which started Nov. 10 and wrapped up Nov. 17. UCLA got five prospects to sign their National Letters of Intent during the one-week stretch, with four ranking in espnW's top 50 and one more placing inside the top-five of the Premier Basketball Worldwide Hoops International rankings.

When Clark first committed to UCLA, she became the third player in her class to join the Bruins. Point guard Londynn Jones and guard Elena Buenavida were the only other commits at the time, and Clark ranked above both of them.

Since then, however, coach Cori Close's 2022 recruiting class has doubled in size.

Forward Lina Merle Sontag committed in May, then forward Gabriela Jaquez and post Christeen Iwuala made their decisions in July and September, respectively. Point guard Kiki Rice, the No. 2 player in the nation, was the latest to commit to UCLA, announcing her intentions to come to Westwood on Nov. 4.

Jones, Sontag, Jaquez, Iwuala and Rice all signed with the Bruins during the early signing period, which was enough to lift UCLA to the No. 1 recruiting class in the country on espnW even without Buenavida or Clark officially joining.

Clark is the No. 21 player and No. 5 guard in her class, according to espnW's HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. Should the 5-foot-8 guard stay a part of UCLA's incoming freshman class, Clark would only further solidify the team's spot atop the rest of the country.

The Bruins' backcourt could be crowded moving forward, however, with Charisma Osborne, Camryn Brown and Dominique Onu set to return next year alongside new arrivals Jones and Rice. There have yet to be any official updates on Buenavida, but should she sign in the spring, UCLA will have six guards on the roster before Clark makes her eventual decision.

Clark made MaxPrep's All-American Fifth Team as a sophomore in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season, putting up 18.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.7 steals per game for the No. 6 team in the country, Long Island Lutheran (NY).

The regular signing period opens on April 13, 2022, and Clark will have until May 18 to decide between UCLA and any other schools come calling before then.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated