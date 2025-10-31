Vanderbilt Named Finalist for Elite 2027 WR
Clark Lea, in just a few short years since arriving at Vanderbilt, has completely shifted the entire narrative surrounding the Commodores' football program, and this week's news is a perfect example of just that.
4-Star wide receiver Kesean Bowman, a local prospect form Brentwood, Tennessee, officially named his top schools this week, including the Commodores, according to Rivals. He named Vanderbilt among Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, LSU, Texas A&M and USC.
While the talented wideout is still far from making a final decision, even considering Vanderbilt is something that would have seemed impossible a few short years ago. Now, sitting at 7-1 on the season and No. 9 in the nation, the Commodores are considered among the top of the SEC in terms of how recruits are viewing the program.
Bowman is an elite wide receiver prospect in both his skill set and his physical tools. He stands 6-foot-1, 175 lbs., and is currently ranked as the No. 5 player at his position in the class and the No. 2 player in the Volunteer State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He is an electrifying prospect with the ability to line up from almost anywhere on the field and dominate opposing defenses. In his sophomore season, Bowman hauled in over 50 passes for more than 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns, according to 247Sports.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds just a single commitment in the 2027 class from quarterback Luke Babin, but have been very active in lining up visits and extending offers over the last few weeks. If the Commodores are able to replicate the success from the 2026 class, Lea could have a very strong team for years to come in Nashville.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- CB Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)