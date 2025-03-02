Back In The Day NBA

Dennis Rodman Caught Off Guard By Young Fan's Goal In Life

Shandel Richardson

Apr 4, 2011; Houston, TX, USA; Chicago Bulls former player Dennis Rodman at halftime of the championship game of the Final Four of the 2011 NCAA men's college basketball tournament between the Connecticut Huskies and Butler Bulldogs at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is known for a lot of things.

Being a role model is not one of them.

That's why Rodman was shocked while meeting a young fan at an autograph show. While Rodman was signing a jersey, here's what the kid said:

"I wanna be just like you when I grow up," the fan said.

It immediately got a reaction from Rodman. He responded by saying, "Oh Lord, that's asking a lot right there."

Rodman then broke into uncontrollable laughter.

The fan was most likely talking about becoming an NBA player but Rodman was thinking about his on-court antics and off-court behavior. No way was the kid referring to becoming a tattooed, blonde-hair "Bad Boy" of the league.

A NEW CHALLENGE FOR FORMER NBA PLAYER

Former NBA star Chris Webber recently announced he has some new post-career plans.

While speaking with Deion Sanders "We Got Time Today" show, Webber said he is part of group that is set to bring the WNBA back to Detroit. Webber said the management group also includes Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores and Grant Hill.

"I'm excited about it," Webber said. "I think you'll have an announcement pretty soon."

Webber later said he eventually wants to venture into NBA ownership.

"My goal is always to be an NBA owner or WNBA owner," Webber said.

