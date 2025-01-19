Ex-NBA Player Takes Rapper To Task Over Performance At Trump Inauguration
St. Louis rapper Nelly recently came under fire for deciding to perform at Monday's inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump.
Nelly recently responded to the criticism because he's received so much backlash.
The rapper posted on X: “I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this cause it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office […] I would ask [critics] to show me where he’s a white supremacist.”
Among those to join in the criticism was former NBA player Etan Thomas, who is known for speaking on social justice issues such as racism and police brutality.
Here's what Thomas posted in response to Nelly: "I would’ve rather you said you just did it for the money. “Show me where he’s a white supremacist” ?"
Thomas was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 12 pick in 2000. He played 11 seasons with stops with the Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks. Thomas has never shied from saying he is more than an athlete. He's published two books that focus on issues outside the sports realm.
Last year he called out those who supported Nick Bosa for interrupting a teammate's postgame interview by flashing a Trump hat by referencing Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem.
Thomas posted on X: "If you were outraged when Kaepernick took a knee, told him to stay in his place, screamed he should never play in the NFL again etc, etc but are praising Nick Bosa for having the courage to use his platform as an athlete to stand up for what he believes in…. YOU ARE A HYPOCRITE."
