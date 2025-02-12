How Michael Jordan Narrowly Kept Streak Alive Of Averaging 20 Points
Michael Jordan never averaged less than 20 points in each of his 15 seasons.
The last came during his final season in 2002-03 for the Washington Wizards. He just barely made the plateau during that year at the age of 40. With 1 minute, 45 seconds left in his career, Jordan sank two free throws to keep the streak alive at 20.0 points a game.
He finished the game with 15 points.
The moment captured Jordan's greatness but it also led to some fans accusing him of stat-padding like some do about LeBron James. After becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, James continues to put his name all over the record books. He could also finish in the top 30 for assists and rebounds.
Still, neither player should be criticized for wanting to polish their numbers. Both players carried the league throughout their career. Jordan became a superstar in the 1980s before dominating the `90s with six titles in eight seasons.
His only two misses were the year he retired in `93 and when he returned midway through the 94-95 season. Jordan regained his throne by leading the Bulls to a 72-10 record and a fourth title. They won the next two, completing his second string of three straight championships.
Both James and Jordan should be applauded for their storied, Hall of Fame careers instead of constantly being pitted against each other in the G.O.A.T debate.
