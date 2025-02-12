Back In The Day NBA

How Michael Jordan Narrowly Kept Streak Alive Of Averaging 20 Points

Shandel Richardson

Nov 29, 1997; Landover, MD, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Washington Wizards at the USAirways Arena. Mandatory Credit: Porter Binks-USA TODAY
Nov 29, 1997; Landover, MD, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23) in action against the Washington Wizards at the USAirways Arena. Mandatory Credit: Porter Binks-USA TODAY / Porter Binks-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Michael Jordan never averaged less than 20 points in each of his 15 seasons.

The last came during his final season in 2002-03 for the Washington Wizards. He just barely made the plateau during that year at the age of 40. With 1 minute, 45 seconds left in his career, Jordan sank two free throws to keep the streak alive at 20.0 points a game.

He finished the game with 15 points.

Posted by The Can on Monday, February 10, 2025

The moment captured Jordan's greatness but it also led to some fans accusing him of stat-padding like some do about LeBron James. After becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, James continues to put his name all over the record books. He could also finish in the top 30 for assists and rebounds.

Still, neither player should be criticized for wanting to polish their numbers. Both players carried the league throughout their career. Jordan became a superstar in the 1980s before dominating the `90s with six titles in eight seasons.

His only two misses were the year he retired in `93 and when he returned midway through the 94-95 season. Jordan regained his throne by leading the Bulls to a 72-10 record and a fourth title. They won the next two, completing his second string of three straight championships.

Both James and Jordan should be applauded for their storied, Hall of Fame careers instead of constantly being pitted against each other in the G.O.A.T debate.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com