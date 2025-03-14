Back In The Day NBA

Kobe Bryant Once Used $5,000 Bet To Accept Triple-Double Challenge

Shandel Richardson

Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NBA player Chris Duhon learned it's best to never challenge Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

It ended up hurting Duhon in the pockets.

The two were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers when they sat next to each on the plane ride home. Bryant noticed LeBron James recorded a triple-double.

"We get the stat sheets and we're kind of going through it," Duhon said on the KarterKast podcast. "I was sitting next to him at the time and he was like, `LeBron gets another triple double.' I was like, `[bleep], you ain't never gonna get one of them because your ass don't pass and he starts laughing."'

This was a big mistake, especially considering the competitiveness of Bryant. He bet Duhon $5,000 he could get a triple-double the next game.

By halftime, Duhon knew he would have to break out his checkbook.

"Sure enough, I think he was one assist and one rebound shy at halftime," Duhon said. "But every time he was doing it, he was just looking at me and winking. We talked after the game. He was like, `if I wanted to, I could get a triple-double every game but my team needs me to score. I want to take the hearts out of anyone that's guarding me and the other team knowing that they can't stop me.' That's just, like they say, the Mamba Mentality."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

@BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com