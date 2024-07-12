Lamar Odom Wonders If Shaquille O'Neal-Penny Hardaway Would Have Been A Top 5 Duo
Former NBA star Lamar Odom posed an interesting question for his followers on X/Twitter.
He wrote, "Top 5 duo if Shaq doesn’t leave and if injures don’t touch Penny. What y’all think??" before sharing a montage of highlights of Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway during the 1990s.
From 1993-1996, the tandem skyrocketed the popularity of the Orlando Magic beyond the NBA. At a time when Michael Jordan was the face of the league, this duo did their best to grab the spotlight.
O'Neal was the big man with a ferocious power that was uncanny. Hardaway was the high-flying explosive scorer and playmaker.
The Magic made three consecutive appearances in the playoffs, including the 1995 NBA Finals when they were swept by the Houston Rockets. Along the way, O'Neal and Hardaway became fixtures in popular culture through commercials, television guest star slots, and endorsements.
Then everything took a down turn in 1997.
O'Neal was frustrated with the Magic over contract negotiations, which left him feeling unappreciated. He then joined the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Hardaway alone to carry the Magic.
Penny then endured two injury-filled seasons before leaving Orlando in 1999.
Over the years, many have asked what could have been? How many championships could the Magic have won?
The duo deserves mention for a top five spot, joining the likes O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, Jordan and Scottie Pippen, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.
