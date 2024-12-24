NBA Great Shows Support For New Norfolk State Coach Michael Vick
If anybody knows about second-chances, it's NBA legend Allen Iverson.
So it came as no surprise Iverson showed full support when former NFL quarterback Michael Vick was recently named coach for the Norfolk State football team. Iverson even attended Vick's introductory press conference.
“He’s been through the ups and downs in life," Iverson told reporters. "Who’s not going to listen to Mike Vick? “Who’s not going to tell you what’s right and what’s wrong other than Mike Vick.”
Vick and Iverson are both from the Norfolk area. They also ran into similar off-the-field issues during their careers. For Iverson, it was an arrest in high school for participating in a bowling-alley fight that landed him in jail. He rebounded to become the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NBA draft.
Vick was one of the most electrifying NFL quarterback before he was imprisoned for his role in a dog-fighting ring. He was on the way to a Hall of Fame career but it was interuppted by a 21-month prison term. Vick later returned to the NFL to get some sort of redemption.
Iverson feels coaching Norfolk State gives Vick another opportunity to make players better and learn from their mistakes.
“It’s a great story. It’s beautiful,” Iverson said. “It’s a beautiful day, not just what he has to offer to kids but to everybody.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
