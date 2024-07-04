Parody Social Media Account Mocks Karl Malone By Linking Him To Los Angeles Clippers Job
A parody account on the social media platform X has turned its attention to mocking Hall of Famer Karl Malone for his past paternity actions and civil allegations of impregnating a minor.
The post said Malone, a 14-time All-Star, was being hired as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers. While the announcement of the hiring was meant as a joke, it certainly generated lots of reaction from fans.
Malone was the target of "The NBA Centel" parody account on X due to him facing paternity issues during his career.
He was linked to the Clippers because they have recently signed players with similar criminal scrutiny. The Clippers signed free agent guard Kevin Porter, Jr. to a two-year contract. In January, Porter pled guilty to misdemeanor assault on his former girlfriend and avoided jail time by agreeing to enroll in an Abusive Partner Intervention Program.
In April, they added Kai Jones, another questionable signing. The Clippers are also reportedly interested in Miles Bridges who was suspended the 2022-23 season amid domestic violence allegations.
Malone was never charged with any crimes. As a 20-year old college student at Louisiana Tech, he was found to have impregnated a 13-year old girl. The family declined to press charges due to Malone's pending career in the NBA. He reached an out of court settlement with the family who filed a paternity action and DNA established his fatherhood.
The child turned out to be former NFL player Demetress Bell, a left tackle with the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles. Malone did not meet Bell until he was 17.
