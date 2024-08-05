The Patrick Ewing Trade To Seattle Was End Of An Era For 1990s New York Knicks
Today marks Patrick Ewing's 62nd birthday, another milestone for one of the most storied basketball careers in history.
Ewing left a mark on the game from his college days at Georgetown to his 15-year run with the New York Knicks (1985-2000). Ewing became one of the NBA's most popular players with the Knicks.
But who remembers when he was traded to the Seattle Supersonics?
In September 2000, the Knicks agreed to Ewing's trade request. He was part of a four-team trade which included the Sonics, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Orlando Magic.
In return, the Knicks received players Glen Rice, Luc Longley, Vernon Maxwell, Lazaro Borrell, Travis Knight, and Vladimir Stepania. New York also sent Chris Dudley to Phoenix.
It marked the end of an era in New York. Throughout Ewing's tenure, the Knicks made 13 playoff appearances, including two trips to the NBA Finals (1994, 1999). They developed a reputation for their aggressive style of play.
In many ways, Ewing picked up where he left off at Georgetown as coach John Thompson made it a point to play with such bruiting force.
Ewing's presence fit in nicely with teammates John Starks, Anthony Mason, Charles Smith and Charles Oakley, who were each intimidating in their own right.
After one season with Seattle plus another with the Orlando Magic, Ewing retired on Sept. 18, 2002.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
