This NBA Superstar Once Made Allen Iverson Cry After A Game
NBA great Allen Iverson embarrassed hundreds of defenders during his career, most notably his epic crossover dribble against Michael Jordan.
But there times Iverson was on the other end. That occurred his rookie year when facing Kevin Johnson of the Phoenix Suns.
"I remember I was a rookie," Iverson said. "Like, I ain't never had nobody just bust my ass before in my life. We play the Phoenix Suns and KJ gave me 39, nine and nine."
Actually, Johnson only had 36 points, eight assists, three rebounds and two steals but you get the picture. Iverson was at Johnson's mercy.
"It was not athletic ability," Iverson. "He was just so much smarter than me. He knew how to play the game. I was just a puppy. I was actually crying in my locker room. I never got destroyed like that."
Iverson later became one of the league's most feared offensive players. He eventually won an MVP in 2001 before earning a spot in the Hall of the Fame. Still, that day against Johnson always served as a teaching moment in his career.
"I remember [Sixers assistant coach] Mo Cheeks after [the game] telling me, one day you're going to give somebody 39, nine and nine," Iverson said. "That's something that I will always remember but it helped me in my development of being who I am and who I became."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA