Former Notre Dame football player Ethan Johnson reported missing

Former Notre Dame football player Ethan Johnson has been reported missing in the state of Washington, according to ABC affiliate KATU 2.

"Vancouver police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man," the network said in its report.

"Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, and depression.

"He's supposed to be taking medication, but police say it is not known if he is taking what he needs."

Authorities have stated that people should not go near Johnson if they see him, but rather to inform the police so they could get to the scene instead.

One of the most sought-after lineman prospects of the college football recruiting class of 2008, Johnson pledged to Notre Dame as the No. 1 recruit from the state of Oregon and the top 5 defensive lineman.

He finished his Notre Dame career with 89 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

The Fighting Irish family is doing its part to locate their former alum, as the Holtz' Heroes Foundation sent out a message on social media.

"Please share and say a prayer," the foundation said on Twitter. "Ethan, you are not alone. Please contact us and we can assist you."

(KATU)