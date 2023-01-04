Barcelona Need Extra Time To Beat CF Intercity In Copa Del Rey After Oriol Soldevila Hat-Trick

CF Intercity 3-4 Barcelona (AET)

Barcelona needed extra time to progress against Spanish minnows CF Intercity in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The 31-time champions led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 against the side from the third-tier of Spanish soccer before Oriol Soldevila, a former Barca youth player, hit back with a stunning hat-trick.

Soldevila, 21, became the first player to score three goals against Barcelona in a single game since Kylian Mbappe in February 2021.

But Soldevila's heroics were not enough to get the better of his former club.

Ansu Fati scored Barca's winner in the 13th minute of added time to join Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the scoresheet.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on Saturday.