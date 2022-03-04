Barcelona Transfer Talks For 110-Cap International Duo Said To Be At Advanced Stage

Last summer was highly chaotic at Barcelona as Lionel Messi was going, then staying, then gone.

Club officials are hoping for a much calmer summer window this year.

Barca will be keen to get ahead of the game by concluding as much of their business as early as possible.

To that end, it has been reported by ESPN that Barcelona transfer talks are already at an advanced stage with two of their summer targets.

Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie will move to the Nou Camp on free transfers barring "any late twists", sources are quoted as telling ESPN.

Frank Kessie pictured taking a penalty for Ivory Coast against Sierra Leone at AFCON 2021 IMAGO/Sebastian Frej

Center-back Christensen, who is a 54-time Denmark international, is set to leave Chelsea after nine years when his contract expires in June.

The 25-year-old has made 88 Premier League appearances since making his debut in 2015.

Kessie, also 25, is another player with significant international experience, having represented Ivory Coast 56 times.

Like Christensen, Milan midfielder Kessie is expected to move to Barca on a free transfer at the end of his current contract in June.

Five of Barca's previous seven signings were also free transfers, with Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay arriving last summer, before being joined by Dani Alves and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang midway through this season.