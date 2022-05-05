Skip to main content

Seattle 3-0 Pumas: Watch Highlights As Sounders Make CONCACAF Champions League History In Final

The Seattle Sounders made history on Wednesday by becoming the first club from outside of Mexico to win the CONCACAF Champions League.

Seattle became the eighth club to win the tournament since it was rebranded in 2008.

An emphatic 3-0 second-leg win at Lumen Field saw the Sounders seal a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Peru international Raul Ruidiaz fired Seattle into a 2-0 lead with goals on 45 and 80 minutes, before Uruguay's Nicolas Lodeiro added gloss to the result at the death.

There were 68,741 fans at Lumen Field and collectively they set a new CONCACAF Champions League attendance record.

Seattle Sounders 3-0 Pumas Highlights

Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz pictured lifting the CONCACAF Champions League trophy after scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Pumas

FIFA Club World Cup Qualification

Seattle's victory earned them a place at the next FIFA Club World Cup.

No team from the US has ever competed in FIFA's premier club tournament and it is not yet certain when Seattle will make their debut.

In recent years, the Club World Cup has taken place midway through the European club season once a year.

But that would clash with the real FIFA World Cup in 2022.

The next version of the Club World Cup is also likely to be the first under a new expanded format.

Instead of featuring seven teams, FIFA wants 24 clubs to take part.

Although the exact qualification requirements for a 24-team tournament are not yet clear, Seattle would be guaranteed a seat at the table as CONCACAF champions.

