Skip to main content

Shameful Manchester United Fans Filmed Chanting "Murderers" At Anfield

"Embarrassing, disappointing, maybe even humiliating."

Those were the harsh words used by Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick to describe his players after they lost 4-0 at Liverpool on Tuesday.

But those words would perfectly describe the behavior of a section of United fans who shamefully sang songs about the Hillsborough disaster.

Both sets of fans had earlier put rivalry to one side to unite in a minute's applause to show support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the tragic loss of his son.

It was a touching moment.

What happened around a quarter of an hour later was abhorrent.

"The Sun was right, you're murderers," was heard being shouted venomously by a section of the away end at Anfield.

It had also been chanted outside the stadium before the match.

The Sun newspaper incorrectly blamed Liverpool supporters for a fatal crush which occurred at an FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough in April 1989.

A total of 97 fans died as a result of the crush, including 94 on the day.

Four days after the disaster, The Sun published a front-page story titled "The Truth". It featured sub-headings "Some fans picked pockets of victims", "Some fans urinated on the brave cops" and "Some fans beat up PC giving kiss of life".

The newspaper's editor Kelvin MacKenzie would admit more than 20 years later that these claims were all false, despite being "published in good faith" at the time.

In 2016, an inquest concluded that the victims of the Hillsborough disaster were unlawfully killed.

The jury found that police match commander David Duckenfield had been "responsible for manslaughter by gross negligence" due to a breach of his duty of care.

Speaking in 2016 after the verdict, David Cameron, who was then the UK's prime minister, said: "Today was a landmark moment in the quest for justice for the 96 Liverpool fans who died on that dreadful day in April 1989. It is also a long overdue day.

"The bereaved families and survivors of the Hillsborough disaster have had to wait 27 long years for the full facts of what happened.

"It is only due to their tireless bravery in pursuing the truth that we arrived at this momentous verdict.

"The families and survivors now have official confirmation of what they always knew was the case - that the Liverpool fans were utterly blameless for the disaster that unfolded at Hillsborough."

Earlier this month, Liverpool fans created a giant mosaic at Anfield to pay tribute to the 97 fans who were killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Liverpool supporters at Anfield in April 2022 display a giant mosaic in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster

Liverpool supporters at Anfield in April 2022 display a giant mosaic in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster

Liverpool supporters at Anfield in April 2022 display a giant mosaic in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster
Watch

Shameful Manchester United Fans Filmed Chanting "Murderers" At Anfield

By Robert Summerscales35 seconds ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Bruno Fernandes Issues Apology After Man United's Loss At Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Roy Keane pictured in January 2022
News

Manchester United Made Roy Keane Angry But Now They Just Make Him Sad

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Aleksandar Mitrovic is held up by his Fulham teammates as they celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League in April 2022
News

Fulham Promoted To EPL As Championship Record-Breaker Aleksandar Mitrovic Hits 40th Goal

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in April 2022
News

Mo Salah Breaks EPL Record As Liverpool Seal 9-0 Aggregate Win Over Man United

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Sadio Mane's Assist For Mo Salah Against Man United Was Too Much For James Milner

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United
Watch

Referee Separates Trent Alexander-Arnold And David De Gea During Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
Watch

Watch Liverpool And Man United Fans Unite For Minute's Applause To Support Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Phil Jones pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 home loss against Wolves in January 2022
News

Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Explains Phil Jones Decision After Switching To 5-3-2 Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago