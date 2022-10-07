As we begin the second quarter of the 2022 NFL season, injuries become a bigger part of what all teams must deal with as they jockey for playoff contention. Teams that can manage their injuries and take advantage of roster depth will rise to the top. Similarly, fantasy managers who stay on top of the injury reports and manage their lineups accordingly will rate an edge.

Here’s a closer look at who’s in and who’s out for Week 5.

BALTIMORE RAVENS​​

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt. Coach John Harbaugh said it will be disclosed whether Stanley is playing against the Bengals at 6:50 p.m. Sunday — when the inactive players are announced. More problematic is the quad injury to cornerback Marcus Peters, who is listed as questionable. The Ravens need Peters to support a secondary that will be under pressure against quarterback Joe Burrow. In addition, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, linebacker Justin Houston and running back Justice Hill have been ruled out.

Fantasy: Look for tight end Mark Andrews to have a bounce-back game after being held to two receptions last week against the Bills. — Todd Karpovich

Raven Country

CHICAGO BEARS

Running back David Montgomery could make his return to the lineup after missing last week’s game with the Giants and most of the Week 3 game with Houston with an ankle injury, while cornerback Jaylon Johnson is closer to coming back from a quad injury but is more likely to return on Thursday night when the Bears host Washington. Johnson is doubtful for the game even though Friday he did go through his first practice since suffering a quad injury that kept him out in Weeks 3 and 4. Montgomery is questionable after going through limited practices Thursday and Friday. The Bears are certain they will get starting strong side linebacker Matthew Adams back from a hamstring injury this week. — Gene Chamberlain

BearDigest: Do Bears Coaches Have a Secret Way to Stop Kirk Cousins?

DETROIT LIONS

The Detroit Lions ruled out six players against the New England Patriots in Week 5, including running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver DJ Chark. Jamaal Williams leads the NFL with six touchdowns, so ride the fantasy football wave until a team proves they can stop the Lions No. 1 scoring offense — John Maakaron

All Lions

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The Green Bay Packers are practically at full health for Sunday’s game against the Giants in London. The only player who won’t play due to injury is rookie first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, the team’s No. 5 defensive lineman. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who missed last week’s game with a groin injury, was not given an injury designation. Safety Adrian Amos, officially, is questionable due to a concussion but he practiced the last two days so presumably will be good to go. A physical defender, he’d have a key role in limiting Giants running back Saquon Barkley.. — Bill Huber

Packer Central: After Years of London Losers, Here Come the Packers

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The Vikings will be without No. 3 TE Ben Ellefson this week, which is a minor loss. The Bears’ injuries are more relevant. Top cornerback Jaylon Johnson is doubtful, which is good news for the Vikings’ entire passing game. In addition to Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, both Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen are viable fantasy plays this week. Keep an eye on whether Bears RB David Montgomery (questionable) ends up playing or if it’ll be Khalil Herbert again. — Will Ragatz

Inside The Vikings

NEW YORK GIANTS

The good news is QB Daniel Jones did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game despite having suffered a sprained ankle, so he’s good to go. The bad news for the Giants is that once again, Jones doesn’t have many receivers to throw to. Kenny Golladay (knee) didn’t make the trip and could in fact miss multiple weeks. Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) still isn’t ready and has been declared out, and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) continues to struggle in his quest to get on the field. The Giants will need to call up QB Davis Webb since backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) has been declared out, which leaves one other practice squad elevation for a receiver to help bolster depth that includes Darius Slayton, David Sills V and Richie James. — Patricia Traina

Giants Country

NEW YORK JETS

The Jets are getting healthier, poised to add a key piece back to the mix on Sunday against Miami. All signs point toward the debut of veteran left tackle Duane Brown, who was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury before this season began. With George Fant and Max Mitchell out, Brown would provide a much-needed boost to a banged-up offensive line. That helps Zach Wilson as well, giving the second-year quarterback more time to throw as he looks to build on his performance in the fourth quarter of a comeback win over the Steelers last week. — Max Goodman

Jets Country

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The Pittsburgh Steelers escaped a heavy hit from the injury report, and even with three injury tags heading into Sunday, it’s a win. The Steelers’ entire starting secondary started the week missing practice but only Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) are uncertain with questionable tags. Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Levi Wallace (foot) are cleared to play. On the defensive line, Cam Heyward (elbow/ankle) and Chris Wormley (ankle) were limited throughout the week. Both will play. And at the end of the week, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) and center Mason Cole (foot) popped up on the injury report. More good news for the Steelers as they will also play in Week 5. — Noah Strackbein

All Steelers

TENNESSEE TITANS

Three starters on defense – safety Amani Hooker (concussion), inside linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip) – have been ruled out. Hooker and Cunningham both will miss a second straight game while Dupree is a no-go for the second time in three weeks. Tennessee already has used a league-high 19 different starters on defense. That number is likely to grow this week because Derrek Tuszka, who started for Dupree in Week 3, has since been released. Plus, two reserve defensive backs – Caleb Farley (knee) and Lonnie Johnson Jr. (illness) are questionable. Neither practiced on Friday. — David Boclair

All Titans

