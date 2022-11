It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.

Once again, I'm watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).

The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.

My Week 9 wide receiver rankings:

Cooper Kupp, LAR (at TB) Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ) Tyreek Hill, MIA (at CHI) Justin Jefferson, MIN (at WAS) DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SEA) A.J. Brown , PHI (at HOU) Davante Adams, LV (at JAC) Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at CHI) Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CAR) Mike Evans, TB (vs. LAR) Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. GB) Chris Olave, NO (vs. BAL) Chris Godwin, TB (at LAR) Tyler Lockett, SEA (at ARI) D.J. Moore, CAR (at CIN) Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. MIN) Keenan Allen, LAC (at ATL) Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. LV) DK Metcalf, SEA (vat ARI) JuJu Smith-Schuster , KC (vs. TEN) Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. IND) Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE) Gabe Davis, BUF (at NYJ) DeVonta Smith, PHI (at HOU) Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. CAR) Adam Thielen, MIN (at WAS) Romeo Doubs, GB (at DET) Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. PHI) Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF) Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. SEA) Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. MIA) Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. MIN) Drake London, ATL (vs. LAC) Joshua Palmer, LAC (at ATL) Devin Duvernay, BAL (at NO) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. TEN) Allen Robinson, LAR (at TB) Zay Jones, JAC (vs. LV) Alec Pierce, IND (at NE) Chase Claypool, CHI (vs. MIA) Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. TEN) Mack Hollins, LV (at JAC) Josh Reynolds, DET (vs. GB) Khalif Raymond, DET (vs. GB) Parris Campbell, IND (at NE) Terrace Marshall, CAR (at CIN) Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at NYJ) Sammy Watkins, GB (at DET) Julio Jones, TB (vs. LAR) DeAndre Carter, LAC (at ATL) Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (vs. LAC) Robert Woods, TEN (at KC) Marvin Jones Jr., LAC (vs. LV) Hunter Renfrow, LV (at JAC) Demarcus Robinson, BAL (at NO) Laviska Shenault, CAR (at CIN) Tyquan Thornton, NE (vs. IND) K.J. Osborn, MIN (at WAS) Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. BAL) Braxton Berrios, NYJ (vs. BUF)

