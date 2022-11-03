Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide Receivers
It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Once again, I'm watching these games with high-scoring potential because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 9's highest over/under point totals on SI Sportsbook. There are three contests with the highest total: Packers vs. Lions (O/U 49.5), Seahawks vs. Cardinals (49.5) and Chargers vs. Falcons (49.5).
The game with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Colts vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5). Then there are three games tied at O/U 42.5: Panthers vs. Bengals, Vikings vs. Commanders and Rams vs. Buccaneers. I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games given their low expected point totals.
My Week 9 wide receiver rankings:
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (at TB)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NYJ)
- Tyreek Hill, MIA (at CHI)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (at WAS)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (vs. SEA)
- A.J. Brown , PHI (at HOU)
- Davante Adams, LV (at JAC)
- Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at CHI)
- Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Mike Evans, TB (vs. LAR)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. GB)
- Chris Olave, NO (vs. BAL)
- Chris Godwin, TB (at LAR)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (at ARI)
- D.J. Moore, CAR (at CIN)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (at ATL)
- Christian Kirk, JAC (vs. LV)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (vat ARI)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster , KC (vs. TEN)
- Jakobi Meyers, NE (vs. IND)
- Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at NE)
- Gabe Davis, BUF (at NYJ)
- DeVonta Smith, PHI (at HOU)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. CAR)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (at WAS)
- Romeo Doubs, GB (at DET)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (vs. PHI)
- Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. BUF)
- Rondale Moore, ARI (vs. SEA)
- Darnell Mooney, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. MIN)
- Drake London, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Joshua Palmer, LAC (at ATL)
- Devin Duvernay, BAL (at NO)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. TEN)
- Allen Robinson, LAR (at TB)
- Zay Jones, JAC (vs. LV)
- Alec Pierce, IND (at NE)
- Chase Claypool, CHI (vs. MIA)
- Mecole Hardman, KC (vs. TEN)
- Mack Hollins, LV (at JAC)
- Josh Reynolds, DET (vs. GB)
- Khalif Raymond, DET (vs. GB)
- Parris Campbell, IND (at NE)
- Terrace Marshall, CAR (at CIN)
- Isaiah McKenzie, BUF (at NYJ)
- Sammy Watkins, GB (at DET)
- Julio Jones, TB (vs. LAR)
- DeAndre Carter, LAC (at ATL)
- Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL (vs. LAC)
- Robert Woods, TEN (at KC)
- Marvin Jones Jr., LAC (vs. LV)
- Hunter Renfrow, LV (at JAC)
- Demarcus Robinson, BAL (at NO)
- Laviska Shenault, CAR (at CIN)
- Tyquan Thornton, NE (vs. IND)
- K.J. Osborn, MIN (at WAS)
- Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. BAL)
- Braxton Berrios, NYJ (vs. BUF)
More fantasy & NFL coverage:
- Week 9 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K/DST
- Week 9 Stat Projections: QB | RB | WR | TE
- Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 9
- Fantasy Impact: Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings
- Fantasy Impact: Bears Trade For Chase Claypool From Steelers
- Fantasy Impact: Dolphins Trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. From 49ers
- Week 9 Dynasty Stock Watch: Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor
- Week 9 IDP Waiver Wire
- MMQB: NFL Power Rankings