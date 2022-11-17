About a month is left before your league's fantasy football playoffs, so let's stay sharp with my Week 11 PPR rankings. Down goes Hurts! The 1972 Miami Dolphins popped that champagne last week as the Commanders handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Now Philadelphia and Minnesota are the two one-loss franchises. The Texans remain the team with the worst record at 1-7-1.



I'm targeting these games with high-scoring potential as they have the highest point totals on SI Sportsbook. The game with the highest total is the Chiefs vs. Chargers (O/U 50). The next two highest point total games are Bears vs. Falcons (O/U 48.5) and Cowboys vs. Vikings (O/U 47.5).



The contest with the lowest point total on SI Sportsbook is Jets vs. Patriots (O/U 38). The next two lowest point totals are the games between the Rams vs. Saints (O/U 39) and Commanders vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). These low point totals tell us to expect less fantasy production.



Week 11 flex rankings (PPR)

Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. DET) Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (vs. KC) Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. DAL) Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. CLE) Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at GB) Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at ARI) DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (vs. SF) CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at MIN) Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs NYJ) Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. PHI) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at PIT) Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. LAR) Davante Adams, WR, LV (at DEN) Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at DEN) Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at LAC) A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (at IND) Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. DAL) Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at NYG) Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. TEN) Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at BUF) Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CAR) Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. WAS) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at PIT) Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at MIN) D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (at BAL) Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at HOU) Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. LAR) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at ARI) Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. LV) David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at ATL) Allen Lazard, WR, GB (vs. TEN) Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS (at HOU) Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. PHI) Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (vs. SF) Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (at BUF) Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at ARI) Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at ATL) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at PIT) Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (vs. KC) Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, ATL (vs. CHI) Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (vs. NYJ) Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (at NE) Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. CLE) Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. CLE) Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (at NYG) D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at BAL) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (at IND) DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at IND) George Kittle, TE, SF (at ARI) James Conner, RB, ARI (vs. SF) George Pickens, WR, PIT (vs. CIN) Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at LAC) Najee Harris, RB, PIT (vs. CIN) T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. DAL) D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (at NYG) Kadarius Toney, WR, KC (at LAC) Allen Robinson, WR, LAR (at NO) Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (at MIN) Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (at ATL) Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. DAL) Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (at HOU) Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, KC (at LAC) Parris Campbell, WR, IND (vs. PHI) Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (at NE) Christian Watson, WR, GB (vs. TEN) Kenyan Drake, RB, BAL (vs. CAR) Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (vs. CIN) Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (at IND) Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (vs. CIN) Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF (at ARI) Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN (vs. LV) Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. WAS) Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (at BUF) Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. CHI) DeAndre Carter, WR, LAC (vs. KC) Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (vs. DET) Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (vs. LV) Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (at MIN) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (at MIN) Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (at NO) Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (vs. CHI) Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL (vs. CAR) Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. CHI) Nico Collins, WR, HOU (vs. WAS) Terrace Marshall, WR, CAR (at BAL) Treylon Burks, WR, TEN (at GB) Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (at LAC) Van Jefferson, WR, LAR (at NO) Chase Claypool, WR, CHI (at ATL) Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (at NO) Dawson Knox, TE, BUF (vs. CLE) Mack Hollins, WR, LV (at DEN) Jarvis Landry, WR, NO (vs. LAR) Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (vs. DET) Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN (at PIT) Juwan Johnson, TE, NO (vs. LAR) James Robinson, RB, NYJ (at NE) Gerald Everett, TE, LAC (vs. KC) Foster Moreau, TE, LV (at DEN) Isaiah Likely, TE, BAL (vs. CAR)

