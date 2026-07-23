Well, it’s almost here. The moment you’ve been waiting all spring and summer for … fantasy football draft day has arrived, and you have the No. 4 overall pick. It’s an advantageous spot because, of course, you have your choice of all but three players in Round 1.

In other words ... you're getting a stud.

On the flip side, you’ll have a bit of a wait between your first and second picks, your third and fourth picks and so on. As a result, it’s imperative to have a good strategy in mind.

To help you draft the best possible fantasy football squad from the fourth overall pick, here’s a look into my head (scary, I know) and the decisions I would make in a 15-round draft. Also, I’ll give you some of the players I’d most like to target in a best-case scenario based on FootballGuys' average draft position data, which uses cumulative ADP info from several fantasy platforms.

For this exercise, I'm allowing myself only a five-spot differential from the actual pick number. So, for the No. 21 overall pick, I can't draft anyone lower than No. 16 based on ADP. Any players above that are fair game. This is a good way to keep the results and my picks realistic.

Since all drafts are different, be sure to use my positional tiers to help make round-by-round decisions. That way, even if you don’t get a specific player I’ve listed below, you’ll know the alternate options you can turn to as an “audible” selection.

Note: The first pick in each round is based on my top 200 players list.

Rounds 1 and 2

The consensus No. 1 and 2 overall picks are Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, leaving the choice for No. 3 between Ja’Marr Chase and Puka Nacua. It’s a win either way for the fantasy manager, but I have Chase ranked higher based on his quarterback, Joe Burrow, and what appears to be a very favorable schedule. As a result, Nacua will be the selection at No. 4 overall.

Fabs’ ideal Round 1 pick (No. 4): Puka Nacua

In Round 2, I’m taking the best running back or wide receiver on the board. Based on current ADP data, I’ll have my choice of backs, such as Omarion Hampton or Derrick Henry, and wideouts such as Nico Collins, A.J. Brown or George Pickens. You could also take Trey McBride or Brock Bowers if you want a top-two tight end, but I prefer to wait a few rounds before filling that position. In the end, I’m probably taking a second wide receiver, in this case Collins.

Fabs’ ideal Round 2 pick (No. 21): Nico Collins

Rounds 3 and 4

With two wideouts on the roster, I’m likely to go running back with this pick. Based on ADP data, the best options are Jeremiyah Love, Kyren Williams or Javonte Williams. I'll take the upside and go with Love, who should be the centerpiece of the Cardinals' offense sooner than later.

Fabs’ ideal Round 3 pick (No. 28): Jeremiyah Love

I’m taking either a second running back or a third wide receiver in Round 4, but that decision really depends on what’s left at each position and taking the best player available. You should also look at what the teams with the first, second and third overall picks have done with their first few picks and try to predict which position is best to select here. I will take Luther Burden III, who is one of my favorite breakout players and should be on the board based on his ADP.

Fabs’ ideal Round 4 pick (No. 45): Luther Burden III

Rounds 5 and 6

With a running back and three wideouts on my team, I’m next going after a No. 2 back. I might also look at tight end Tyler Warren depending on what’s left among runners. Ultimately, I’m going to take Quinshon Judkins if he’s available. He’s one of my favorite breakout backs, so it would be tough for me to pass on him. If Judkins is gone, I’d go with Warren or Bucky Irving.

Fabs’ ideal Round 5 pick (No. 52): Quinshon Judkins

In the event that I didn’t take Warren in Round 5, I’m taking a hard look at tight end here. If Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr. are on the board, I’d be intrigued. But since I have another pick coming in the next five and believe I’ll be able to get either player then, I’m going to take a third runner instead. That could be either Chuba Hubbard or Jaylen Warren.

Fabs’ ideal Round 6 pick (No. 69): Chuba Hubbard

Rounds 7 and 8

I currently have three running backs and three wideouts, so I am taking my tight end here. As I mentioned, Kraft or Fannin Jr. are the best options based on current ADP data.

Fabs’ ideal Round 7 picks (No. 76): Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr.

After a decent wait, I’m back with pick No. 93 … and I’m looking at quarterbacks. In fact, one of my next two picks will absolutely be a signal-caller, and I bet I’ll be able to land either Trevor Lawrence or Bo Nix (I’m guessing Dak Prescott is gone). Regardless, I’m happy with the pick.

Fabs’ ideal Round 8 pick (No. 93): Trevor Lawrence

Rounds 9 and 10

Depending on what the draft board is showing me, I might go with my second quarterback here … that would be Bo Nix, in this case. However, I would be more inclined to go with another back or wideout if someone like Rachaad White, J.K. Dobbins or Ricky Pearsall were available. In this scenario, I’ll go with White. He’ll serve as my fourth fantasy runner.

Fabs’ ideal Round 9 pick (No. 100): Rachaad White

I’m looking at a quarterback or a wide receiver with the next two picks. ADP data tells me I can grab Baker Mayfield or breakout candidate Tyler Shough among available field generals, but I’m probably going to take my fourth wideout here. Based on ADP data, the best options will be players like KC Concepcion, Xavier Worthy and Matthew Golden. I’ll take the rookie.

Fabs’ ideal Round 10 pick (No. 117): KC Concepcion

Rounds 11 and 12

In Round 11, and with four running backs and four wide receivers already on my roster, I can pick a No. 2 quarterback or tight end here. I'll go with Kyler Murray, who I'll be able to use as a matchup-based starter in a rotation along with Lawrence this season.

Fabs’ ideal Round 11 pick (No. 124): Kyler Murray

Now I want to grab a fifth wide receiver, so I’m looking at a potential deep sleeper who could pay off. Players like Jalen McMillan, Antonio Williams and Malik Washington could be had.

Fabs' ideal Round 12 pick (No. 141): Jalen McMillan

Round 13-plus

I need to draft a backup tight end, which I’ll do in Round 13. Juwan Johnson or Brenton Strange would likely be the best options on the board. In the final two rounds, I’m going with a kicker and defense. If I can get Brandon Aubrey in Round 14, I’m doing it (but I doubt he’ll be available). So, if I like an available defense more than the best kicker, I’ll go defense and kicker in that order.

Final Roster (13 Picks)

QBs - Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray

RBs - Jeremiyah Love, Quinshon Judkins, Chuba Hubbard, Rachaad White

WRs - Puka Nacua, Nico Collins, Luther Burden III, KC Concepcion, Jalen McMillan

TEs - Tucker Kraft or Harold Fannin Jr, Juwan Johnson

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