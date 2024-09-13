Top 25 Texas high school football scores, Week 3 Friday night updates
Week 3 of the 2024 Texas high school football season has begun and many of the state's best teams are set to play on Friday night.
Here is how each of the top 25 teams in Texas is faring this weekend. This post will be updated as results roll in:
HOW THE TEXAS TOP 25 IS FARING IN WEEK 3
1. Duncanville (1-0)
After a strong debut win over South Oak Cliff, the Panthers moved back to No. 1 for the first time since late last season and have the chance to defend it against No. 23 St. Frances Academy on Saturday at 6 p.m.
2. North Crowley (2-0)
The Panthers had the upset heard around the country in Week 2. After a shootout win over DeSoto, they face a Guyer team that is no slouch. Will North Crowley, the No. 7 team in the country, continue its hot start?
3. North Shore (2-0)
The Mustangs beat Crowley but threw five picks in the process. Can nationally ranked North Shore clean it up against No. 17 Westfield?
4. Austin Westlake (2-0)
Westlake trounced San Benito in a fruitful trip to South Texas to move to 2-0. Next, Rees Wise, Elliot Schaper and company host No. 6 Atascocita on Friday at 7 p.m.
5. DeSoto (1-1)
After losing its first game in nearly two years, the Eagles have a chance to rebound in Corpus Christi, facing Miller on Friday at 7 p.m.
6. Atascocita (2-0)
Call it a Top 6 showdown: Cardae Mack, Tory Blaylock and Atasocita trade Houston for Austin to face No. 4 Westlake on Friday at 7 p.m.
7. Southlake Carroll (2-0)
The Dragons replaced most of its starting lineup entering the season and isn't making that apparent in its hot start, most recent earmarked with a 59-16 win over Carrollton Hebron in Week 2. Now, Southlake Carroll faces a Byron Nelson team on Friday at 7 p.m. coming off a momentous, thrilling win over Lewisville.
8. Summer Creek (2-0)
Faces winless Spring on Friday at 7 p.m.
9. Lake Travis (2-0)
After a thrilling Week 2 shootout win over Rockwall, the Cavaliers play at Midland Legacy on Friday at 7 p.m.
10. Port Neches-Groves (2-0)
Faces winless La Porte at home on Friday at 7 p.m.
11. Cibolo-Steele (2-0)
An undefeated San Antonio showdown looms: Steele hits the road to play Brandeis Friday at 7 p.m.
12. Denton Ryan (3-0)
Ryan didn't have much trouble with Fossil Ridge in a 56-3 win on the road Thursday night. Sophomore Demari Ruth had five solo tackles (seven total) and Uzziah Warmate had two tackles for loss and a sack.
13. Katy (1-1)
Will the Tigers rebound from its first loss of the seasonto No. 6 Atascocita in Week 2? They face Morton Ranch on Friday at 7 p.m.
14. Aledo (1-1)
Does Racyine Guillory have more long-run trickery? The Bearcats hit the road and play winless Brewer on Friday at 7 p.m.
15. Highland Park (2-0)
The Scots hit the road to face Dallas Jesuit at 7 p.m. on Friday. Follow BSLive's Buck Ringgold (Twitter/X: @Buck_SBLiveOkla) for the latest from the Dallas Jesuit press box.
16. South Oak Cliff (0-2)
What is the Golden Bears' encore to Week 1 and 2 losses to North Shore and Duncanville? SOC hits East Texas to play Longview on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
17. Spring Westfield (1-1)
After its first loss of the season at the hands of Fort Bend Hightower, 14-7, the Mustangs have a chance to respond against No. 3 North Shore at 7 p.m.
18. Alamo Heights (2-0)
Faces Canyon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
19. Frisco Lone Star (3-0)
Davian Groce, 247 Sports' top rated running back in the country in 2026, rushed for three TDs and Lone Star rolled to a win over McKinney North to move to 3-0 on Thursday night.
20. Coppell (2-0)
After narrowly escaping Waxahachie in Week 2, 28-27, the Cowboys will look to stay undefeated on Friday night at Bowie.
21. Allen (2-0)
After blowing out Cedar Hill, the Eagles face Prosper Rock Hill Friday at 7 p.m.
22. Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0)
Chapel Hill was one of the big winners of Week 2, narrowly beating 4A power Gilmer. Now it faces Whitehouse, which has one of the top tight ends in Texas in senior Hudson Barron on Friday at 7 p.m.
23. The Woodlands (2-0)
The Woodlands hit the road to face Grand Oaks at 7 p.m. on Friday.
24. Texarkana Texas (2-0)
The Tigers beat Jason Whitten's Argyle LIberty Christian in Week 2. On Friday night at 7 p.m., they face Midlothian Heritage on the road.
25. Stephenville (2-0)
After debuting in the top 25 this week, the 4A power faces Godley on Friday at 7 p.m.
More from Texas high school football Week 3:
—
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx