Angels’ Perry Minasian Offers Big Endorsement For Two Pitching Prospects
The Los Angeles Angels had high hopes for their pitching rotation entering this season based on history. Instead, Patrick Sandoval, José Suarez and Reid Detmers have all been disappointing.
However, general manager Perry Minasian is already looking forward to two pitchers who won't be in the big leagues until 2026 – Joel Hurtado and Walbert Ureña.
“They haven’t had unbelievable years statistically, but they’ve taken the ball every time and gotten better over the course of the year,” Minasian said. “I believe next year is when you’ll see them pop.”
Sandoval is now out until late next season or maybe even 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Detmers is still the most talented pitcher in the organization but his inconsistency has been frustrating. He began the season pitching like an ace but by June, he was optioned to Triple-A. He has a 5.88 earned run average in the minors this season but has been improving over the past couple of starts. He struck out 20 and walked three in his last two games.
Minasian offered some positive feedback for Detmers.
“Hoping to see a little more consistency there,” Minasian said. “But we believe he’ll be a big factor for us going forward.”
There is also Chase Silseth.
The 24-year-old right-hander could still be the pitcher the Angels saw over the last seven games of 2023 and Miniasian has big plans for him going forward.
“We’ve seen him when he was healthy, and we’ve seen how effective he can be,” Minasian said. “I know Chase and how bad he wants to be good, and what he’ll put into it this offseason to be in the best shape he can possibly be in. We believe he’s somebody that’s going to factor next spring, and have a chance to start games and win games for us.”
Overall, Miniasian is optimistic about the future of the Angels pitching staff.
“We like the arms we have,” Minasian said. “Not only the stuff, but the people. I think they’re built the right way, the right DNA. I love what we’re doing in the minor leagues from a pitching standpoint as far as (minor league pitching coordinator) Dom Chiti and his staff, and (director of player development) Joey Prebynski and his staff, and what their message is. I think that will correlate to success here.”
That theory will be put to the test this weekend.
Pitching prospect Sam Aldegheri is starting for the Angels on Friday against the Seattle Mariners. Caden Dana, the only Angels prospect in MLB.com's Top 100, is following on Sunday. It will be the major league debut for both pitchers.