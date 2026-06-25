Can the Los Angeles Angels Contend by 2027? Part One the Roster

Fans of losing teams often say "wait 'til next year" but in the Angels case could that be more than just a hopeful refrain? The Angels are riding the Major's longest current streak without reaching the playoffs but there could be something brewing in Anaheim.

A youth movement is underway in Anaheim and a couple of prospects are making noise in the minors trying to be the next ones called up. Add in some payroll flexibility and the Angels could potentially change their losing ways.

Nelson Rada and Raudi Rodriguez could be on the grass in 2027.

Nelson Rada has been on Angels fans radars for a couple of years now. Long lauded as having Gold Glove potential, Rada is also a demon on the basepaths as evidenced by his 193 stolen bases in 487 minor league games. That would be 64 over the course of a 162 game season.

Having an elite center fielder would help immensely with run prevention. Mike Trout is a legend but he is currently well below average in center. Having an elite baserunner with a high on base percentage at the top of the order would help with run scoring.

Raudi Rodriguez has really made a name for himself in the last year plus. After tearing through the best prospects in baseball in the 2025 Arizona Fall League, Rodriguez was promoted to AA. After a rough first week he started hitting and has not stopped.

The right handed Rodriguez is a typical corner outfield thumper. His .303/.424/.513 slash line in AA Rocket City is impressive and he has shown some speed. He has as many doubles as home runs, 11. And he has stolen 21 bases in 65 games.

Pair them with Wade Meckler, who is already giving the lineup a spark, and the Angels have a full outfield of young, talented players who can convert fly balls into outs.

Denzer Guzman, Oswald Peraza, and Zach Neto on the infield.

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Denzer Guzman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denzer Guzman has really come on this year. After going .336/.403/.571 in the super thin air of Salt Lake City, he has hit the ground running with a wRC+ of 118 through 13 games.

An under the radar pickup in 2025, Oswald Peraza started impressing people in Spring Training and has not stopped. His defensive versatility and wRC+ of 100 show he is a solid MLB player. Some highlight reel defensive plays show he can be a plus defender as well.

Add in the power hitting shortstop Zach Neto and the Angels have the start of a solid infield. Getting Neto out of the leadoff spot and further down in the order could help his bat play better as well.

Vaughn Grissom is a decent bench piece, as well. His wRC+ of 91 and defensive versatility pretty much define the average bench player. And at age 25 Grissom should be in his prime and occasionally flash some of the upside that has intrigued three clubs so far.

The Angels would have money for some bats.

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

One great thing about the group above is the cost. This group of talented youngsters will only cost about $14 million with Neto accounting for $10 million of it. Plus, in this scenario Jo Adell is likely dealt away at the trade deadline or during the off season, shedding his $5.2 million.

Add in the free agent departure of Jorge Soler and his $13 million and the Angels have some cash to play with on the position player front. Yes, Robert Stephenson's $11 million per year in sunk cost is also gone as well as the Perry Four of failed relievers.

Catcher and first base are the obvious weak links in the lineup in this scenario. Nathaniel Lowe would be ideal at first base. The 30 year old lefty has been about 17% to 18% above average offensively in his career per wRC+ and OPS+ respectively. Lowe walks a bit more than MLB average and has a very average 24.5% K rate.

Jonah Heim could already be an Angel but Perry Minasian let him slide by on waivers early this year. And there are plenty of veteran bounce back candidates like Jake Rogers and Reese McGuire.

How would the lineup and defense work?

Jun 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) beats a tag from Los Angeles Angels second baseman Oswald Peraza (2) during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Defensively, this team is night and day better than the squad the Angels rolled out on Opening Day 2026. And it is highly unlikely this squad would lead the league in strikeouts for a third consecutive season. With plenty of on base ability and speed at the top and some thump in the middle, this lineup resembles one of a competent team; although one with plenty of inexperience.

There is no reason to simply pencile the young players in for success. But there is reason to dream on each one of them and this lineup collectively:

Rada (L) CF

Peraza (R) 2B

Trout (R) DH

Lowe (L) 1B

Neto (R) SS

Meckler (L) LF

Heim (R) C

Guzman (R) 3B

Rodriguez (R) RF

Bench: Grissom, Jose Sir,

In part two we will look at the potential of the pitching staff. A staff who would gladly welcome a defense with Rada in center and three shortstops on the infield. And also a staff that is already quite young and could see some notable additions soon.