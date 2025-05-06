Dodgers Predicted To Pursue 'Biggest Pen Piece Available' In Trade With Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the league's most inactive teams over the offseason but their lack of involvement in the trade market could soon change.
Although the youth-laden Cardinals hope to shock naysayers by ending their two-year playoff drought this October, St. Louis is committed to rebuilding the former perennial-contending franchise, which will likely require the front office to complete several heartbreaking trades.
Aside from eyeing superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers might be enticed to pursue a deal with the Cardinals before the July 31st trade deadline for a cherished St. Louis hurler.
"Star Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley might be the biggest pen piece available at the deadline," New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote last Thursday, May 1st. "Bob Nightengale of USA Today connected the (Arizona) Diamondbacks and (Philadelphia) Phillies to Helsley. And never discount the Dodgers, of course."
With Helsley poised to become a free agent -- equipped with a costly price tag that likely won't fit the Cardinals' budget -- for the first time in his seven-year career this upcoming offseason, it makes the most sense for St. Louis to trade the gifted flamethrower before it's too late.
Unfortunately, Helsley should've been traded last fall after he was named the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year but Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak surprisingly neglected to cut ties with the 30-year-old right-handed pitcher.
Several big-market clubs, such as the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, have been floated as potential trade deadline destinations for Helsley but the rumors have mostly been speculative.
The Dodgers have an elite bullpen, ranked 10th with a 3.59 ERA and second with a 170-to-51 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Los Angeles also relies on All-Star left-handed pitcher Tanner Scott as its closer.
Given that Scott ranks sixth with eight saves and has posted a 2.16 ERA, 16-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .241 batting average against and a 0.90 WHIP in 16 2/3 innings pitched for the Dodgers this year, it's safe to say the eight-time World Series champions don't desperately need Helsley.
However, as Heyman stated, Los Angeles can't be ruled out as a potential trade destination for the St. Louis single-season saves record holder. Having LHP Scott and RHP Helsley in the back of the bullpen would provide the Dodgers with an incredible late-game advantage that would immensely improve their chances of winning back-to-back World Series titles for the first time in franchise history.
Could the Dodgers win a second straight World Series this fall by completing another clutch trade deadline blockbuster with the Cardinals before July 31st?
