Dodgers Notes: Pitcher Out for Season, Giants Send Clayton Kershaw Message, Unfortunate Will Smith Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 6-3, on Friday night and improved to 87-67 on the year. LA also clinched a playoff berth in what was future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw's final regular season start at Dodger Stadium.
In other news, a Dodgers reliever is out for the rest of the regular season in what has added to a brutal year for the pitching roster. Manager Dave Roberts didn't rule out a postseason return, but the diminished bullpen depth is still another tough blow.
Additionally, the Giants sent Kershaw a message ahead of facing off across from him on Friday. The bitter rivals of the Dodgers made sure to note the greatness of the southpaw in a social media post.
Finally, All-Star catcher Will Smith is at risk of missing the rest of the regular season. The backstop is still dealing with the effects of a hand contusion, with concern growing as October approaches.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
