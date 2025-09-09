Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Top 2 Prospects Promoted, Andy Pages Called Out, Michael Conforto On Hot Seat?

Gabe Smallson

Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Blaze Alexander (9) throws to first as Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto (23) is out at second base during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Blaze Alexander (9) throws to first as Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto (23) is out at second base during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, on Monday behind 11 strikeouts and seven no-hit innings from Tyler Glasnow. LA improved to 80-64 on the year behind the collective one-hitter from the Dodgers.

In other news, the Dodgers promoted two top prospects in an exciting move. The No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the organization graduated to Double-A Tulsa on Monday.

Additionally, center fielder Andy Pages was recently slammed by Baltimore Orioles broadcasters for not trying to save Yoshinobu Yamamoto's no-hitter on Saturday. The ace went 8.2 innings without allowing a hit, but many around the baseball world believed that the solo home run that broke the no-no had a chance of being caught by Pages.

Finally, veteran outfielder Micahel Conforto has been put on the hot seat by a team insider. After a career-worst year at the plate, Conforto has not lived up to expectations, nor his $17 million salary.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Promoting Top 2 Prospects in Exciting Move

Dodgers' Andy Pages Slammed By Broadcasters For Not Trying to Save No-Hitter

Dodgers' Michael Conforto Put On Hot Seat By Team Insider

Dodgers Veteran Sends Clear Message to Team Amid Struggles

Dodgers Make Last-Minute Tyler Glasnow Announcement vs Rockies

Dodgers Expected to Bring Back $10 Million All-Star This Offseason, Says Insider

One Insider Boldly Predicts Dodgers Will Surpass Brewers for MLB's Best Record

Who's Pitching for Dodgers on Monday vs Rockies?

Dodgers Have Made Decision on Roki Sasaki's Immediate Future

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News