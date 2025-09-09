Dodgers Notes: Top 2 Prospects Promoted, Andy Pages Called Out, Michael Conforto On Hot Seat?
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, on Monday behind 11 strikeouts and seven no-hit innings from Tyler Glasnow. LA improved to 80-64 on the year behind the collective one-hitter from the Dodgers.
In other news, the Dodgers promoted two top prospects in an exciting move. The No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the organization graduated to Double-A Tulsa on Monday.
Additionally, center fielder Andy Pages was recently slammed by Baltimore Orioles broadcasters for not trying to save Yoshinobu Yamamoto's no-hitter on Saturday. The ace went 8.2 innings without allowing a hit, but many around the baseball world believed that the solo home run that broke the no-no had a chance of being caught by Pages.
Finally, veteran outfielder Micahel Conforto has been put on the hot seat by a team insider. After a career-worst year at the plate, Conforto has not lived up to expectations, nor his $17 million salary.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
