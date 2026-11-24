The Los Angeles Dodgers do not have a ton of holes within their roster as currently constructed.

Having said that, if there's one area the team could look to upgrade, it's at second base.

Kiké Hernandez is a free agent and is unlikely to return. Tommy Edman struggles to stay healthy — and probably would be better served as a utility man the Dodgers can plug-and-play wherever he's needed as more as a reserve.

With that in mind, how can the Dodgers upgrade the position? Does this call for someone already on the roster to step up and play a bigger role? Or, will some sort of acquisition occur to bolster the team's chances at winning a third title in four years?

Of course, the team traded for Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins, but he figures to play all over the infield.

Internal Second Base Options

If the Dodgers opt to go young, Alex Freeland probably would be the player getting a chance to play initially in an everyday capacity.

Freeland has proven to be a plus-defender at the big league level, but the bat has not yet caught up with the glove.

The 25-year-old hit .234 in 231 at-bats this past season. Freeland does a very good job at not chasing, as his walk percentage and chase percentage are above-average compared to the rest of the league.

The Dodgers could allow Freeland to take the reins of the job without feeling like he's got someone looking over his shoulder. Giving him this extended runway will either unlock something in the former top prospect, or illustrate that he's more of a reserve moving forward.

Another option could be Charles Davalan, though he's still a ways away from making his debut on the big league level — and especially at second base after just starting the transition.

External Second Base Options

Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards has been floated as a possible trade candidate. Free agents Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Mauricio Dubon have also been associated with the Dodgers.

There's also the scenario that the Dodgers could trade for a shortstop. That may move Mookie Betts over to second as a means to put less pressure on his body as he ages. This scenario seems unlikely at least for this upcoming season.

Verdict

More likely than not, it will be Freeland getting first dibs at the spot. Along with the presence of Edman, the recent acquisition of Lewis could allow for a "by committee" operation as well.

Hyeseong Kim will need to take a big jump with his bat to prove he deserves another chance at the major league level.

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