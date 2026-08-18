Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Dropped Amid Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.

The Dodgers dominated Monday's series opener, 11-5, behind a much-needed offensive outburst led by Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani homered twice, including a 452-foot blast. Additionally, Max Muncy launched a 461-foot home run, while Freddie Freeman and Andy Pages had three-hit games. Ohtani, however, led the way with a four-hit night.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers will look to keep the offense going in what should be another high-scoring affair.

Dodgers Placing Edwin Diaz on Injured List

Ahead of Tuesday's game, the Dodgers are placing All-Star closer Edwin Diaz on the injured list in a major development amid his struggles.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to pick up where he left off in his last start.

Lauer got back on track against the Kansas City Royals after his first blow-up outing as a Dodger, allowing one earned run (two runs total) over 6.1 innings with six strikeouts.

The Dodgers moved to 10-1 in Lauer's outing this year, and he improved to 6-1 with a 3.48 ERA with LA.

Lauer has faced the Rockies twice this season since being traded to the Dodgers. On May 26 in his Dodgers debut, he pitched six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts. On July 6, he allowed three runs over six innings with three strikeouts.

Opposite Lauer will be right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner, who's making his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander is 5-6 with a 5.59 ERA across 87 innings this season. He has 61 strikeouts to 36 walks and has given up 18 home runs.

Feltner has faced the Dodgers once this year on April 18, allowing three runs (two of them earned) over 5.2 innings with five strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Hunter Feduccia, C

Tucker has been dropped to the No. 7 spot amid his struggles, with Edman now batting sixth.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, Aug. 18 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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