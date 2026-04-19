Dodgers Notes: Dave Roberts Hints at Roster Move, Scary Blake Treinen Moment, Kiké Hernández Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 4-3, on Saturday evening and fell to 16-5 on the year.

The defending champions started the scoring early thanks to a first inning two-run home run from Kyle Tucker, his second in three games. Catcher Dalton Rushing also went yard in the second inning, launching his fifth home run of the season in as many appearances this month.

The Rockies responded in the bottom half of the second to come within one, and took the lead in the sixth inning after a Troy Johnston double brought in both the tying and eventually winning run.

Ahead of the eventual victory, a scary moment occurred regarding right-handed reliever Blake Treinen. He was struck in the head by a batted ball during batting practice while standing in the bullpen, marking the second time that a Dodger has been hit by an errant ball before a game this season. He fortunately said after the game that he was OK.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts hinted at a roster move regarding minor league outfielder Ryan Ward. Although the reported move isn't official yet and it is confirmed that it isn't injury-related, it is a known fact that superstar Freddie Freeman will imminently miss time for the birth of his fourth child.

Finally, there is a health update on utility star Kiké Hernández. The fan favorite gave an extremely promising update to AM 570's Petros and Money regarding his recovery from elbow surgery.

“Feeling great, man. We’re really ahead of schedule, which is a good thing," Hernández said. "Left elbow surgery, they put me on the 60-day [injured list], so I’ve still got to wait. I am eligible to come off on the 24th [of May], but chances are I’m going to be active on the 25th if everything goes well, according to plan the rest of the way, rehab assignment.

"The 24th is a day game in Milwaukee, and I would rather play at home than the road.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Blake Treinen Struck in Head By Batted Ball in Scary Moment

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has No Plans to Move Hottest Hitter Up in Lineup

Dodgers' Kiké Hernández 'Ahead of Schedule,' Reveals Target Return Date

Edwin Diaz Reveals What He Said to Steve Cohen During Dodgers vs Mets Series

Dodgers Top 10 Prospect Placed on Injured List

Dodgers Hit Jackpot in Trade Deadline Deal With Red Sox Last Year

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Will Smith and Hyeseong Kim Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani just stopped to sign for Momoyo, a 100-year-old woman who survived the bombing of Nagasaki. pic.twitter.com/1wPunGIQI6 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 18, 2026

A no-doubter from Kyle! pic.twitter.com/c5mZ44Sg6Q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2026

Dave Roberts confirmed there’s a move in the works, but it won’t be today. Nothing injury-related, but didn’t want to disclose anything specific yet. https://t.co/qNuqUCB8JD — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 18, 2026

"Dalton Crushing in Colorado!" pic.twitter.com/wFZPPCL2AD — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2026

Reminder: These 2 idiots should be in jail https://t.co/PYirNeEswF — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 19, 2026

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