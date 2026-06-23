Dodgers Notes: Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing Injuries, LA Makes Roster Move, Aroldis Chapman Trade?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins, 2-1, on Monday evening and improved to 50-29 on the year. The back-to-back defending champions became the first team in MLB to hit the 50-win mark this season.

It took just two pitches of the new series for superstar Shohei Ohtani to kickstart the offense, doing so with a towering solo home run. After an exhausting 10-pitch at-bat from spot-starter Will Klein that ended in a well-earned strikeout, the Twins responded with a solo shot of their own from Byron Buxton.

Southpaw Eric Lauer entered the game in the second and was lights out. He delivered six hitless innings and a pair of strikeouts to earn his second win in a Dodgers uniform and became the first Dodger reliever in 42 years to throw six no-hit innings.

The stalemate was broken by none other than Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning, launching a 423-foot homer that eventually decided the game.

Unfortunately, there were a pair of stars injured on the road to victory as Kyle Tucker was taken out in the second inning and backstop Dalton Rushing was removed in the bottom of the third. The team announced after the game that back spasms were the reason for Tucker's removal while Rushing was hit in the head with a foul tip in the first inning before being swapped out with veteran Chuckie Robinson.

Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest updates on both players after the game.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers optioned a veteran pitcher to make way for right-hander Brock Stewart to be reinstated from the injured list.

Stewart, who started his major league career with the Dodgers back in 2016, made his way back to Chavez Ravine at the 2025 deadline in exchange for outfielder James Outman. He made just four appearances before landing on the injured list for the rest of the year with shoulder inflammation.

Stewart began this year on the injured list, made his season debut in early May and then landed back on the shelf with a bone spur after just two appearances. Now, he'll look to finally stay healthy for the Dodgers.

Finally, the Dodgers have been mentioned as a top landing spot for Boston Red Sox All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman in a potential trade.

The Dodgers' one weakness at this point in the year appears to be the bullpen, and LA could look to shore it up over the next six weeks.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing, Kyle Tucker Injury Updates After Monday's Game

Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Announce Sudden Starting Pitching Change, Reveal Lineup vs Twins

Dodgers Connected to Aroldis Chapman in Potential Blockbuster Trade With Red Sox

Dodgers' Top Outfield Prospect Making Serious Push for Promotion

Dodgers' Andy Pages Addresses Potentially Making First All-Star Team

Dodgers Have Target Return Date for Teoscar Hernandez — And They Need Him

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Frustrated as He Remains Without Timetable to Return

Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Exits Monday’s Game vs Twins With Apparent Injury

Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Exits Monday's Game With Apparent Injury in Concerning Development

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The first to 50 wins! pic.twitter.com/HW8iIOLBwA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 23, 2026

Shohei Ohtani CRUSHES a leadoff home run 😯 pic.twitter.com/n3XDhksMRU — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2026

Freddie Freeman puts the Dodgers ahead with a 423-foot homer 💪 pic.twitter.com/U83D26o22d — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

It’s good to see you, Champ!



Congratulations Anthony on receiving your World Series ring. 💍 pic.twitter.com/8ZVnEmVO1Q — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 22, 2026

Dodgers currently leading in Phase 1 voting for the 2026 All-Star Game:

DH: Shohei Ohtani — 2,310,735 votes (current MLB leading vote-getter)

3B: Max Muncy — 1,933,390

1B: Freddie Freeman — 1,779,538

OF: Andy Pages — 1,518,451

Vote Dodgers: https://t.co/UaLc226YNa



Mookie Betts… pic.twitter.com/j5LVluUqcp — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 22, 2026

Tanner Scott’s last 4 appearances:



1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.0 IP, 0 ER

1.1 IP, 0 ER pic.twitter.com/5qvpqs8i2q — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 23, 2026

Tarik Skubal is the Dodgers' best trade deadline fit, according to @ByRobertMurray



"When it comes to the Dodgers, you always have to think big... Adding Tarik Skubal might put them over the top… The Dodgers will surely make a phone call to Detroit." pic.twitter.com/gmiWYYneF3 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 22, 2026

Kyle Tucker speaks to the media after leaving today's game against the Twins with lower back spasms.



Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app; including #Dodgers pregame and postgame at no extra cost with Spectrum Internet and Mobile services.

🔗:… pic.twitter.com/02DaW5ghBI — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 23, 2026

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