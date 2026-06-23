Dodgers Notes: Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing Injuries, LA Makes Roster Move, Aroldis Chapman Trade?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins, 2-1, on Monday evening and improved to 50-29 on the year. The back-to-back defending champions became the first team in MLB to hit the 50-win mark this season.
It took just two pitches of the new series for superstar Shohei Ohtani to kickstart the offense, doing so with a towering solo home run. After an exhausting 10-pitch at-bat from spot-starter Will Klein that ended in a well-earned strikeout, the Twins responded with a solo shot of their own from Byron Buxton.
Southpaw Eric Lauer entered the game in the second and was lights out. He delivered six hitless innings and a pair of strikeouts to earn his second win in a Dodgers uniform and became the first Dodger reliever in 42 years to throw six no-hit innings.
The stalemate was broken by none other than Freddie Freeman in the sixth inning, launching a 423-foot homer that eventually decided the game.
Unfortunately, there were a pair of stars injured on the road to victory as Kyle Tucker was taken out in the second inning and backstop Dalton Rushing was removed in the bottom of the third. The team announced after the game that back spasms were the reason for Tucker's removal while Rushing was hit in the head with a foul tip in the first inning before being swapped out with veteran Chuckie Robinson.
Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest updates on both players after the game.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers optioned a veteran pitcher to make way for right-hander Brock Stewart to be reinstated from the injured list.
Stewart, who started his major league career with the Dodgers back in 2016, made his way back to Chavez Ravine at the 2025 deadline in exchange for outfielder James Outman. He made just four appearances before landing on the injured list for the rest of the year with shoulder inflammation.
Stewart began this year on the injured list, made his season debut in early May and then landed back on the shelf with a bone spur after just two appearances. Now, he'll look to finally stay healthy for the Dodgers.
Finally, the Dodgers have been mentioned as a top landing spot for Boston Red Sox All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman in a potential trade.
The Dodgers' one weakness at this point in the year appears to be the bullpen, and LA could look to shore it up over the next six weeks.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Announce Dalton Rushing, Kyle Tucker Injury Updates After Monday's Game
Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Announce Sudden Starting Pitching Change, Reveal Lineup vs Twins
Dodgers Connected to Aroldis Chapman in Potential Blockbuster Trade With Red Sox
Dodgers' Top Outfield Prospect Making Serious Push for Promotion
Dodgers' Andy Pages Addresses Potentially Making First All-Star Team
Dodgers Have Target Return Date for Teoscar Hernandez — And They Need Him
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Frustrated as He Remains Without Timetable to Return
Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Exits Monday’s Game vs Twins With Apparent Injury
Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Exits Monday's Game With Apparent Injury in Concerning Development
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