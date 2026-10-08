Dodgers Notes: LA Beats Braves in NLDS, Rematch With Brewers Set, Freddie Freeman Message to Atlanta
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-1, on Wednesday and advanced to the National League Championship Series for the third consecutive season.
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow struck out five across 4.2 innings of work, walking five batters and allowing just one earned run on a wild pitch. The bullpen allowed just two hits for the remainder of the contest and walked no batters.
Offensively, an error in the second inning was the reason that the Dodgers scored their first run of the game, but Andy Pages was the reason for the next two. Pages hit a bases-loaded two-run single to put the game away in the seventh, the second of his two-hit night.
Max Muncy unleashed a solo blast with one out in the ninth inning to put the final nail in the coffin of the NLDS, the 19th postseason home run of his career.
With the NLDS now in the rearview mirror, the stage is officially set for the Championship Series. After beating the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS, Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.
Finally, superstar Freddie Freeman sent a message to Braves fans upon hearing boos throughout the series. Atlanta drafted Freeman back in 2007 and he remained with the team until the end of the 2021 campaign, one that ended in a World Series win.
"Like I've always said, I've enjoyed my 12 years in this organization, the big leagues, 15 overall. It's a great place to play. They pack the house out," Freeman said. "I've had wonderful experiences with the white uniform on here, and I loved every second of it. I get it. This is a game. We're trying to win the game. They want to win it for their team.
"When you get on the field, you really don't really hear anything because it's so loud. It's just noise. I would be surprised if they cheered me in October. So it's okay. It's all love. I still love everybody here and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Sends Message to Braves Fans Booing Him in Atlanta
Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Makes Incredible MLB History Thanks to Postseason Success
Dodgers NLCS Opponent Officially Set: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Dodgers Manager Sends Message to Braves After NLDS
Dodgers Beat Braves in NLDS, Advance to NLCS for Third Straight Year
Dodgers Veteran Ruled Out for NLDS Game 4 Due to Injury
Dodgers Lineup for NLDS Game 4 vs Braves: Shohei Ohtani Moved Again, Kiké Hernandez Starting
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson