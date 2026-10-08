Dodgers Notes: LA Beats Braves in NLDS, Rematch With Brewers Set, Freddie Freeman Message to Atlanta

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-1, on Wednesday and advanced to the National League Championship Series for the third consecutive season.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow struck out five across 4.2 innings of work, walking five batters and allowing just one earned run on a wild pitch. The bullpen allowed just two hits for the remainder of the contest and walked no batters.

Offensively, an error in the second inning was the reason that the Dodgers scored their first run of the game, but Andy Pages was the reason for the next two. Pages hit a bases-loaded two-run single to put the game away in the seventh, the second of his two-hit night.

Max Muncy unleashed a solo blast with one out in the ninth inning to put the final nail in the coffin of the NLDS, the 19th postseason home run of his career.

With the NLDS now in the rearview mirror, the stage is officially set for the Championship Series. After beating the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS, Sunday at 5 p.m. PT.

Finally, superstar Freddie Freeman sent a message to Braves fans upon hearing boos throughout the series. Atlanta drafted Freeman back in 2007 and he remained with the team until the end of the 2021 campaign, one that ended in a World Series win.

"Like I've always said, I've enjoyed my 12 years in this organization, the big leagues, 15 overall. It's a great place to play. They pack the house out," Freeman said. "I've had wonderful experiences with the white uniform on here, and I loved every second of it. I get it. This is a game. We're trying to win the game. They want to win it for their team.

"When you get on the field, you really don't really hear anything because it's so loud. It's just noise. I would be surprised if they cheered me in October. So it's okay. It's all love. I still love everybody here and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Sends Message to Braves Fans Booing Him in Atlanta

Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Makes Incredible MLB History Thanks to Postseason Success

Dodgers NLCS Opponent Officially Set: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Dodgers Manager Sends Message to Braves After NLDS

Dodgers Beat Braves in NLDS, Advance to NLCS for Third Straight Year

Dodgers Veteran Ruled Out for NLDS Game 4 Due to Injury

Dodgers Lineup for NLDS Game 4 vs Braves: Shohei Ohtani Moved Again, Kiké Hernandez Starting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Braves fans were booing Freddie Freeman in his first postseason game in Atlanta as a visitor😳😳😳



He responded by hitting a home run off Chris Sale👀👀



Then, he had a message for Braves fans after the game⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t2l7aZQbIK — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 7, 2026

Inside the clubhouse for the champagne celebration! pic.twitter.com/4ynsrHD46J — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 8, 2026

Dave Roberts: "I want to give props to Kiké."



Kiké Hernández: "I do this sh*t. F*ck you talking about?"



(Via: @FOXSports) pic.twitter.com/4ehsDNrQ2L — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 8, 2026

Kiké Hernandez made MLB HISTORY with his home run against Chris Sale on Tuesday🔥🔥🔥



He's truly Mr. October for the Dodgers⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X8uPtA2HZT — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 7, 2026

Tyler takes the ball for Game 4. #NLDS pic.twitter.com/7ih7lANty0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 7, 2026

Joe Davis has been ruled OUT again with sickness@BrandonGaudin will call Game 4 👀



(he is the announcer for the Braves) pic.twitter.com/XOsx7K0s24 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 7, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has reached the NLCS in each of his three Dodgers seasons! pic.twitter.com/bQXi8Eja3h — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

Talk to 'em, Doc! pic.twitter.com/RVyPQBqYtc — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 8, 2026

Never forget Kiké Hernández’s response when asked why he’s a mediocre player during the regular season but turns into a CONSISTENT FORCE in the playoffs, per @ByJackHarris:



"It's almost like when you’re in school and you have a project for two months, and then you leave it for… pic.twitter.com/Ex2UOdr9DX — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 7, 2026

Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes? 🥹



Justin Verlander, fresh off retirement, was interviewing Freddie Freeman after the Dodgers Game 3 victory in Atlanta ... safe to say Freddie didn't see that coming 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4ZIdpNMOmu — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Freddie Freeman: “Our pitching staff won us a series again.”



The pitching staff: pic.twitter.com/9G9Q4JRg7g — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) October 8, 2026

EIGHT MORE WINS. pic.twitter.com/O5UNPKlA25 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 8, 2026

"Dave Roberts just knows how to manage his guys... he knew Pages needed that support to be loose and not feel like he was playing for his postseason life." @sportsreiter & @DMAC_LA dissect the #Dodgers Game 3 lineup decisions & NLDS Game 4 preview! pic.twitter.com/kUBIc8wJpz — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) October 7, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto over his last 5 #Postseason starts 🤯



5-0 W-L

1.07 ERA

33.2 IP

17 H

32 K - 4 BB

.397 Opp. OPS



DeRo breaks down the @Dodgers right-hander after he delivered yet another gem in Game 3 of the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/TTBTY8UJv3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 7, 2026

Through the first stretch of the postseason, all 10 Dodgers runs have come via home runs.



Should this be a concern? pic.twitter.com/utJgNCKnlG — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 7, 2026

saw Yamamoto at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/QrjSMQhhRZ — clueless joe jackson ⚾️ (@illliterate_) October 7, 2026

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