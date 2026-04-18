Dodgers Notes: LA Calling Up Outfielder, Top Prospect to IL, Hyeseong Kim Praise

The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Colorado Rockies, 7-1, on Friday and improved to 15-4 on the year. LA has now won six of their last seven games and did so at Coors Field despite there being three inches of snow on the field before the game.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow notched seven strikeouts across seven innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits and surrendering a pair of walks.

Max Muncy clobbered two home runs amid a 3-for-4 night, and superstar Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-5 in his return to the lineup after solely pitching on Wednesday against the New York Mets. He extended his on-base streak to 49 games.

A few hours after the Dodgers secured the win, it was reported that they were calling up outfielder Ryan Ward. The 28-year-old is currently tearing it up in Triple-A, hitting .324/.432/.588 with a 1.020 OPS to go along with four home runs and 14 RBIs. Ward is the reigning MVP of the Pacific Coast League.

In other news, LA's No. 6 overall prospect River Ryan was placed on the injured list according to the MiLB transaction log. The right-hander did not make his scheduled start on Friday and was placed on the 7-day minor league IL with a reported hamstring injury.

Finally, infielder Hyeseong Kim earned some high praise from manager Dave Roberts. The former KBO standout has been with the Dodgers filling in for superstar Mookie Betts while he nurses an oblique injury, and is batting .286 with a home run in 21 at-bats.

Roberts also spoke on another facet of Kim's game: his defense. The infielder secured four Gold Glove awards from 2021-24 while in Korea, winning the first at shortstop and the next three at second base. He become the only KBO player to receive the honor at both shortstop and second base.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Outfielder in Surprise Move

Dave Roberts Praises Hyeseong Kim's Growing Impact for Dodgers

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Hyeseong Kim Starting

Dodgers vs Rockies: Series Preview, Pitching Probables, Bold Prediction

Dodgers Urged to Make Surprise Shohei Ohtani Decision by Former GM

Dodgers Execs Make Bold Statement on Team’s Top Outfield Prospects

Former Dodgers Outfielder, 3-Time All-Star Garret Anderson, Dies at 53

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

434 feet from Max! pic.twitter.com/GNBXYqQdIb — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 18, 2026

The Dodgers are calling up outfielder Ryan Ward, sources tell The Athletic.



The reigning PCL MVP was added to the 40-man roster over the winter. Through 81 plate appearances with OKC, he’s hitting .324 with a 1.020 OPS and four home runs. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 18, 2026

Max Muncy is snow good. pic.twitter.com/IrGOqFhsJY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 18, 2026

Hyeseong Kim taking some grounders in the snow #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/4gSvRK6zle — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) April 17, 2026

A leadoff double moves Shohei Ohtani's on-base streak to 49 games. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) April 18, 2026

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