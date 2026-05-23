Dodgers Notes: LA Legend Suddenly Retires, Max Muncy Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, on Friday evening and fell to 31-20 on the year. The red-hot Brew Crew put up four runs in the first inning en route to their fourth consecutive victory.
Southpaw Justin Wrobleski surrendered five earned runs (all before two full innings), struck out four and walked two across five innings pitched. Superstar Shohei Ohtani ensured that the Dodgers wouldn't leave the game without scoring a run as he got Teoscar Hernández home via a sacrifice fly in the second.
In the eighth inning of Friday's game, third baseman Max Muncy suffered an injury after he was hit in the wrist by a 95.5 mph sinker thrown by Brewers relief pitcher Aaron Ashby. He spoke after the game on his status, and didn't seem too worried.
"We just gotta monitor the next couple days. I'm pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist," Muncy said after the game.
“In that moment, you’re trying to figure out what you can feel, trying to assess how bad you think it is. For me, I think we skipped the worst, because I’ve been hit in that spot before, and I’ve broken that spot before. The biggest thing I always took with me from that was just the nauseous feeling that you get, and I didn’t quite have that tonight. So that’s why I’m feeling pretty optimistic about it.”
Added Dave Roberts: “I think it got enough of that pad to protect him. So he’ll be down for the next couple days, just to make sure we get that swelling out. But I think right now we’re breathing a sigh of relief.”
Muncy is currently leading the Dodgers in home runs with 12 and and is hitting .258 with an OPS of .878.
In other news, a former Dodgers All-Star and LA legend retired from the game of baseball on Friday. The former NLCS MVP helped the Dodgers secure titles in the 2020 and 2024 seasons as a utility man and will be remembered for his contributions on the diamond for years to come.
Additionally, a key insider spoke on how the Dodgers could trade for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, but under one condition. Skubal has led the American League in ERA for the last two seasons, and though he is currently on the injured list, has an ERA of 2.70 through seven starts this year.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Former Dodgers All-Star Suddenly Retires From MLB
Dodgers' Max Muncy Exits Game vs Brewers With Injury in Concerning Development
Dodgers Could Trade for Tarik Skubal Under One Condition, Says Insider
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Intentions Clear About Hitting on Pitching Days
Dodgers' Tanner Scott Reveals How He Got Back on Track After Nightmare First Season
Dodgers Finally Get Good News on Tommy Edman Return
Former Dodgers Outfielder Says LA Sent Clear Message to Padres This Week
Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Will Smith Out for Series Opener
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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