Dodgers Notes: LA Legend Suddenly Retires, Max Muncy Injury Update, Tarik Skubal Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, on Friday evening and fell to 31-20 on the year. The red-hot Brew Crew put up four runs in the first inning en route to their fourth consecutive victory.

Southpaw Justin Wrobleski surrendered five earned runs (all before two full innings), struck out four and walked two across five innings pitched. Superstar Shohei Ohtani ensured that the Dodgers wouldn't leave the game without scoring a run as he got Teoscar Hernández home via a sacrifice fly in the second.

In the eighth inning of Friday's game, third baseman Max Muncy suffered an injury after he was hit in the wrist by a 95.5 mph sinker thrown by Brewers relief pitcher Aaron Ashby. He spoke after the game on his status, and didn't seem too worried.

"We just gotta monitor the next couple days. I'm pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist," Muncy said after the game.

“In that moment, you’re trying to figure out what you can feel, trying to assess how bad you think it is. For me, I think we skipped the worst, because I’ve been hit in that spot before, and I’ve broken that spot before. The biggest thing I always took with me from that was just the nauseous feeling that you get, and I didn’t quite have that tonight. So that’s why I’m feeling pretty optimistic about it.”

Added Dave Roberts: “I think it got enough of that pad to protect him. So he’ll be down for the next couple days, just to make sure we get that swelling out. But I think right now we’re breathing a sigh of relief.”

Muncy is currently leading the Dodgers in home runs with 12 and and is hitting .258 with an OPS of .878.

In other news, a former Dodgers All-Star and LA legend retired from the game of baseball on Friday. The former NLCS MVP helped the Dodgers secure titles in the 2020 and 2024 seasons as a utility man and will be remembered for his contributions on the diamond for years to come.

Additionally, a key insider spoke on how the Dodgers could trade for two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, but under one condition. Skubal has led the American League in ERA for the last two seasons, and though he is currently on the injured list, has an ERA of 2.70 through seven starts this year.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Former Dodgers All-Star Suddenly Retires From MLB

Dodgers' Max Muncy Exits Game vs Brewers With Injury in Concerning Development

Dodgers Could Trade for Tarik Skubal Under One Condition, Says Insider

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Intentions Clear About Hitting on Pitching Days

Dodgers' Tanner Scott Reveals How He Got Back on Track After Nightmare First Season

Dodgers Finally Get Good News on Tommy Edman Return

Former Dodgers Outfielder Says LA Sent Clear Message to Padres This Week

Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Will Smith Out for Series Opener

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Max Muncy was hit by a pitch on the hand/wrist area and exited Friday's game.



He's been one of the Dodgers' best players this year, leading the team in home runs (12) while playing great defense at third base.



The Dodgers will hope it's not too serious.pic.twitter.com/YtDoxhn0YT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 23, 2026

Justin Wrobleski (5.0 IP, 5 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 4 K) recaps his outing in the #Dodgers 5-1 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers. pic.twitter.com/Otiz5RuE3v — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 23, 2026

The Dodgers got finally some good news on Tommy Edman's injury recovery, which has been slower than expected⬇️⬇️



Who's excited to get Edman back? pic.twitter.com/cJv58KApPR — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 22, 2026

Muncy on his injury:



"We just gotta monitor the next couple days. I'm pretty sure it hit half my wrist pad and half my wrist." pic.twitter.com/jkvdhnKEdK — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) May 23, 2026

“Dodgers farm system is all smoke and mirrors”



Andy Pages

Will Smith

Dalton Rushing

Justin Wrobleski

Walker Buehler

Ryan Pepiot

Cody Bellinger

Corey Seager

Michael Busch

Miguel Vargas

Luke Raley

Emmet Sheehan

Jack Dreyer



Here are a FEW who would like a word. https://t.co/T0IBIWbOps pic.twitter.com/Jh0XIv4mbP — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 22, 2026

Former Dodger Chris Taylor has retired from MLB.



Taylor was part of the Dodgers' 2020, 2024 and 2025 World Series teams (although he was released in May '25). He was an All-Star in 2021.



The Dodgers acquired Taylor in 2016 and he became a core member of the team for nine years. pic.twitter.com/kiUjmCHp2O — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 23, 2026

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