Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Reliever, Tarik Skubal Replacement Plan, Ex-Hitting Coach Aaron Bates Joins Rival
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The Los Angeles Dodgers signed a relief pitcher on Monday who hasn't pitched since September 2025. The right-handed hurler is coming off a $33 million contract inked after a a breakout 2023 campaign, dealing a 3.10 ERA over 60 appearances (52.1 innings of work). However, he struggled with injuries over the contract's tenure.
In other news, there appears to be a plan in place for the Dodgers after two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal departed for a nine-year, $450 million contract from the New York Mets. Dodgers insider Jack Harris of the California Post reported that a sought-after starting pitcher may not be the direction they are headed as the rest of the offseason unfolds.
"Freddy Peralta and Michael King are available, [but] they haven’t been seen as fits for the Dodgers –– who would likely only break the bank for a bona fide ace like Skubal capable of significantly swinging their championship odds," Harris wrote.
"Instead, the club could look for more cost-effective depth pieces to help them soak up innings if needed."
Finally, former Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates has joined the rival Houston Astros. After 12 years of service to the Dodgers, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement regarding a new contract as Bates will now start his next chapter in Houston.
Bates told The LA Times earlier this month that he was surprised to not be back in a Dodgers uniform. It is worth noting that LA was the second-best team in terms of batting average this past season, but the fifth-worst in the postseason.
“Basically, they said, ‘I think we should go our separate ways,” Bates said. “I was just very taken aback, in a sense, by that.”
“Processing it, I think that there’s always a time and a place, and I think that things run their course,” he added. “But I have nothing but amazing things to say about the Dodgers organization and people.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Sign Former High Leverage Reliever Coming Off $33 Million Contract
Dodgers' Plan to Replace Tarik Skubal Revealed: Will LA Sign Top-End Starting Pitcher?
Dodgers' Immediate Silver Lining After Losing Tarik Skubal to Mets
The Position the Dodgers Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success
3 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Dodgers' Biggest Problems
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson