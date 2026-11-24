The Los Angeles Dodgers signed a relief pitcher on Monday who hasn't pitched since September 2025. The right-handed hurler is coming off a $33 million contract inked after a a breakout 2023 campaign, dealing a 3.10 ERA over 60 appearances (52.1 innings of work). However, he struggled with injuries over the contract's tenure.

In other news, there appears to be a plan in place for the Dodgers after two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal departed for a nine-year, $450 million contract from the New York Mets. Dodgers insider Jack Harris of the California Post reported that a sought-after starting pitcher may not be the direction they are headed as the rest of the offseason unfolds.

"Freddy Peralta and Michael King are available, [but] they haven’t been seen as fits for the Dodgers –– who would likely only break the bank for a bona fide ace like Skubal capable of significantly swinging their championship odds," Harris wrote.

"Instead, the club could look for more cost-effective depth pieces to help them soak up innings if needed."

Finally, former Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates has joined the rival Houston Astros. After 12 years of service to the Dodgers, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement regarding a new contract as Bates will now start his next chapter in Houston.

Bates told The LA Times earlier this month that he was surprised to not be back in a Dodgers uniform. It is worth noting that LA was the second-best team in terms of batting average this past season, but the fifth-worst in the postseason.

“Basically, they said, ‘I think we should go our separate ways,” Bates said. “I was just very taken aback, in a sense, by that.”

“Processing it, I think that there’s always a time and a place, and I think that things run their course,” he added. “But I have nothing but amazing things to say about the Dodgers organization and people.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Former High Leverage Reliever Coming Off $33 Million Contract

Dodgers' Plan to Replace Tarik Skubal Revealed: Will LA Sign Top-End Starting Pitcher?

Dodgers' Immediate Silver Lining After Losing Tarik Skubal to Mets

The Position the Dodgers Must Address for This Offseason to Be a Success

3 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Dodgers' Biggest Problems

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Good luck in the MLS Playoffs tonight, @LAFC! We’re rooting for you. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/T7nsuu5hAy — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 23, 2026

The Astros are bringing in Aaron Bates, per @Chandler_Rome



Bates was one of the hitting coaches for the Dodgers from 2019-2026. pic.twitter.com/RcaZqjXq2q — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 24, 2026

Nine years and $450 million? That’s a whole lotta Skubal Snacks... 🍪💸 @KatieJWoo examines why the Dodgers weren’t willing to go all-in on Tarik Skubal, even with the financial resources to make a competitive offer. pic.twitter.com/zdkymbS2y6 — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 23, 2026

Should the Dodgers consider moving on from Teoscar Hernandez? 🤔



Pros and cons of a potential trade, per @SonjaMChen



Pros:

- De Paula has a path to every day playing time

- Other teams could have a larger need for Hernandez



Cons:

- De Paula might not be ready to play the… pic.twitter.com/8vMe7XGzUP — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 23, 2026

The Dodgers simply weren't willing to go long-term with Tarik Skubal, says @KatieJWoo.



"When the news broke that he was a Met on a nine-year deal, it made sense for the Dodgers not to be in it." pic.twitter.com/J2xsCqAad5 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 23, 2026

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