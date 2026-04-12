Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Pitcher to Tigers, Edwin Diaz Injury Concern, Justin Turner Signs

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers, 6-3, on Saturday night and improved to 11-3 on the year.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani got the party started early with a leadoff home run in the first inning, while Teoscar Hernández kept the fireworks going with a three-run bomb a few batters later.

It was Hernández again in the third inning who tacked another run on, this time by way of a sacrifice ground ball. A two-home run game from Rangers outfielder Brandon Nimmo made things interesting, but the Dodgers prevailed in the battle of MLB's last three champions.

During the game, the Dodgers didn't use closer Edwin Díaz in a save situation. Manager Dave Roberts said the team decided to stay away from him as his velocity was down on Friday night. There's now some concern there could be an issue with the All-Star closer who joined the Dodgers on a three-year, $69 million deal this offseason.

“He was down today," Roberts said after the game. "The velocity was down, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

“We’ll see how he feels [Sunday],” Roberts added. “I’m not sure what we are going to do.”

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers lost a pitcher to the Detroit Tigers. The departure of the former Athletics hurler opens up a roster spot on the 40-man roster as his brief tenure in the Arizona Complex League comes to an end.

In other news, former Dodgers All-Star and fan favorite Justin Turner has signed with a new team.

The 41-year-old put up some of the best numbers of his career during his nine seasons with LA — three of which ended in a National League pennant — and seemed to always turn it on during clutch moments.

Turner was the 2017 NLCS co-MVP with former utility man Chris Taylor, and on the road to the 2020 World Series win, slashed .353/.353/.824 with an OPS of 1.176 in the Fall Classic.

He'll now be suiting up in the Mexican League for the 2026 season.

Finally, a former Dodgers relief pitcher who was instrumental in hoisting the 2024 Commissioner's Trophy is linked to the Arizona Diamondbacks via free agency. Injuries plagued the right-hander's 2025 campaign, but his contributions to the squad before his injured list stint will be remembered for years to come.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Lose Pitcher to Tigers, Open 40-Man Roster Spot

Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Justin Turner Finally Finds New Home

Dodgers World Series Champion Pitcher Linked to Rival Diamondbacks in Free Agency

Dodgers Injury Updates: Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, Blake Snell, More

Dodgers President Admits Team Has Financial Advantage After $125 Million Stadium Deal

Dodgers’ Max Muncy Makes First of Its Kind MLB History in Win Over Rangers

Dodgers Lineup vs Rangers: Hyeseong Kim Starting as Miguel Rojas Sits

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Jack Leiter allowed three runs over his first two starts this season.



He's allowed four in the first inning against the Dodgers.



Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff home run. Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run home run.pic.twitter.com/sANyKdK6y4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 12, 2026

Teoscar vs. Andy 😂 pic.twitter.com/BPjMGJpKlZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 12, 2026

Dave Roberts said he was staying away from closer Edwin Díaz tonight.



“He was down today. … The velocity was down (Friday), so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) April 12, 2026

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