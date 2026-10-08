Marlins' Outfielder Set to Undergo UCL Repair on Left Elbow

One of the Miami Marlins' most regular everyday players in 2026 is set to miss the start of the 2027 season, as he will undergo a UCL repair procedure on his left elbow on Monday.

Jakob Marsee appeared in 155 games for the Marlins this past season, just behind Otto Lopez (157) for second on the team. However, the 25-year-old is unlikely to be as regular a presence in Miami's 2027 lineup, thanks to surgery, MLB's Christina De Nicola reports, which will keep him sidelined for approximately six months.

Assuming all goes well with Marsee's surgery, the six-month timeline would put him on track for a mid-April return to the diamond. However, he will almost certainly need to ramp up and possibly undergo a conditioning stint before returning to major league duty.

Marsee's Elbow Surgery is Expected to Keep Him Sidelined to Begin 2027

Miami Marlins center fielder Jakob Marsee. Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Marsee managed to avoid a full reconstruction on his elbow (or Tommy John surgery), which would probably have washed out his 2027 season entirely, the repair surgery is still a blow for a player who was such a lineup regular this season.

In just his second big league season, Marsee played 146 games as Miami's starting center fielder, demonstrating strong range and speed while also offering some production with his bat, particularly in the second half. The Dearborn, Michigan native hit just .231 for the season, but sported a .348 on-base percentage thanks to leading the team with 78 walks and 15 hit-by-pitches.

Marsee, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres in the 2024 Luis Arraez deal, was a constant threat on the bases for the Marlins last season, ranking third with 23 steals. While he isn't necessarily known for his power, he did hit 11 home runs and 41 RBIs that year, along with 19 doubles and seven triples.

To fill the void created by Marsee's absence, Miami has some options in the outfield. They could give backup Esteury Ruiz a first shot or opt to slot in the versatile Javier Sanoja. If they want to promote from within, they could allow 2025 first-round pick Cam Cannarella, who slashed an impressive .282/.393/.420 at Triple-A Jacksonville this past season.

If the Marlins seek out an upgrade in center field, they could dip into a free agent class of center fielders that is expected to include Jazz Chisholm, Trent Grisham and Daulton Varsho. Whether any of those veteran free agents represent a marked improvement on Marsee, however, is debatable.

Tyler Zuber Also Tabbed for UCL Repair

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tyler Zuber. Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marsee is not the only Miami player set to undergo UCL repair surgery. According to De Nicola, reliever Tyler Zuber is also scheduled to go under the knife for a UCL repair on his right elbow.

The 31-year-old Zuber was another familiar face to Marlins fans last season, ranking sixth among Miami pitchers with 44 appearances (he went 2-1 with a 5.67 ERA and recorded one save, the first of his career).

Unfortunately, while Marsee is expected back in the early stages of the 2027 season, the outlook for Zuber is less promising. He is projected to miss the majority or possibly all of the upcoming campaign thanks to work being done on his throwing arm. Given his status as a pending free agent, his post-surgery timeline likely spells an end to his time with the club.

The absences of both Marsee and Zuber represent a blow to the Marlins' hopes of taking another step forward in 2027, but the club has shown they're nothing if not resilient.