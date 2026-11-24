Some unexpected news surfaced Monday evening, leaving New York Mets fans scratching their heads. According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets are interested in free-agent second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm is coming off an up-and-down season with the Yankees. He batted .231 with 19 home runs, a .711 OPS, and a 1.7 bWAR. While adding his left-handed bat would certainly strengthen New York's lineup, the news doesn't align with David Stearns' previous comments.

Stearns has indicated on multiple occasions that the Mets will address second base internally rather than make a splash in free agency. New York has Marcus Semien and Brett Baty at the major-league level, with Jefferson Rojas and Mitch Voit not far behind.

Perhaps the Mets' interest in Chisholm stems from a desire to address the designated hitter position, where Jorge Polanco is an even bigger question mark, with fewer options behind him. Acquiring a bat who could fill in at DH while also playing second base would be ideal if neither prospect pans out.

Even so, Chisholm isn't a great fit, especially since the 28-year-old is likely seeking a significant financial commitment over several years. So let's take a look at three free agents the Mets could sign to shorter-term contracts.

1. Mauricio Dubon

At 32 years old, Dubon is coming off arguably the best season of his career with the Atlanta Braves. The versatile player batted .276 with 12 home runs and a .720 OPS while producing a 2.7 bWAR.

Dubon isn't known for his power, posting just a 29.4% hard-hit rate, but he excels at putting the ball in play and rarely strikes out. His 11.8% strikeout rate ranked in the 95th percentile last season, according to Baseball Savant.

Signing Dubon would be more about his defensive versatility than his bat, as he's won three Gold Glove Awards as a utility player, including one last season. The 32-year-old made appearances in center field, left field, shortstop, third base, and second base.

Having someone with Dubon's versatility on the roster would provide valuable insurance in case none of the Mets' internal second base options pan out. It would also allow the Mets to move Semien off second base, where his defense declined dramatically last year.

Dubon also likely wouldn't command a significant financial commitment, with ESPN's Kiley McDaniel projecting him to sign a two-year, $16 million deal.

2. Gleyber Torres

Another option for the Mets is three-time All-Star Gleyber Torres.

The Venezuelan is coming off a rocky season with the Detroit Tigers, batting .260 with eight home runs and a .727 OPS while producing a 2.0 bWAR across 96 games.

Torres has an exceptional eye at the plate that allows him to get on base at a high rate. His 13.6% walk rate last season ranked in the 95th percentile, according to Baseball Savant.

Even though Torres is 29 years old, he may be better suited to play designated hitter, as his defense at second base has always been a concern. Last season with the Tigers, he posted -5 OAA.

Adding a player like Torres would likely require giving him everyday at-bats, potentially reducing playing time for Semien or Polanco, which could benefit the Mets.

Coming off an injury-plagued season, Torres will likely seek a one- or two-year deal, which aligns with the type of commitment the Mets should be comfortable making.

3. Edmundo Sosa

The final option that could make some sense for the Mets is former division rival Edmundo Sosa.

The 30-year-old has a similar profile to Dubon, as he would primarily serve as a bench bat who could take on an expanded role if the situation warrants it.

Last season with the Philadelphia Phillies, Sosa was a roughly league-average hitter, batting .247 with nine home runs and a .712 OPS in 231 at-bats while producing a 0.9 bWAR.

Sosa is primarily a platoon hitter who excels against left-handed pitching, batting .290 with an .835 OPS against southpaws last season. However, it's a different story against right-handers, as Sosa hit just .190 with a .564 OPS.

It's also worth noting that the Mets' .688 OPS against left-handed pitching ranked in the bottom 10 of the major leagues last season. New York added Paul Goldschmidt to help in that area, but another addition would be wise.

If Stearns is hell-bent on acquiring at least one major league bat, then signing Sosa to a one- or two-year deal is certainly reasonable.

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