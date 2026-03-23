Veteran Infielder Opts Out of Contract With Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles are narrowing down their bench after parting ways with this veteran infielder.

On Monday, utility player Thairo Estrada opted out of the minor league deal he signed with Baltimore back in February, and the Orioles granted his release from the roster. Additionally, catcher Maverick Handley and outfielder Jhonkensy Noel were reassigned to minor league camp, which brings the team's spring training roster down to 39 players (37 when not counting players on the injured list).

The Orioles granted INF Thairo Estrada his release (read: he opted out of his minor league deal) and reassigned C Maverick Handley and 1B/OF Jhonkensy Noel to minor league camp.



Last bench spot coming down to Jeremiah Jackson, Weston Wilson and Bryan Ramos. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 23, 2026

Estrada, 30, is aiming to play his eighth season in the big leagues. He spent 2025 with the Colorado Rockies, but played just 39 games due to a rash of injuries and was ineffective on the field. With a .253/.285/.370 slash line and -2 Defensive Runs Saved at second, Estrada totaled -0.4 bWAR and elected free agency after being outrighted off Colorado's roster.

The Orioles decided to take a flyer on Estrada by signing him to a minor league deal on February 23, figuring he would deepen the infield after Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg went down with injuries. However, Estrada was awful in spring training, going just 2-for-25 (.080) with nine strikeouts and no walks. Based on this performance, it was clear that Estrada would not make the Opening Day roster, so he opted out of his deal to pursue another opportunity.

Estrada's prior major league experience includes two seasons with the New York Yankees in 2019 and 2020, and a four-year stint with the San Francisco Giants from 2021 to 2024. For his career, the 30-year-old has accumulated 7.6 fWAR, a .251/.299/.392 slash line, 51 home runs, and 30 Outs Above Average at second base, third base and shortstop.

The Orioles' Bench Competition Moving Forward

Mar 18, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson (82) hits a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

With Estrada released from the roster, Blaze Alexander has all but solidified the starting second base job. Coby Mayo, with his red-hot spring, will presumably be the starting third baseman. Alexander and Mayo would be filling in for Holliday and Westburg, respectively.

The Orioles are now rounding out their bench as one of the final roster competitions in camp. First baseman/DH Ryan Mountcastle figures to have one of the spots, so remaining candidates include outfielder Weston Wilson, third baseman Bryan Ramos, and utility man Jeremiah Jackson. All three have hit well during spring training, but Jackson may have the advantage due to his positional versatility and prior success with the team last year, hitting .276/.328/.447 in 48 games in 2025.

Utility infielder Luis Vázquez was also a candidate for one of the bench spots, but is no longer in the running after breaking his right thumb from a hit-by-pitch on Sunday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.