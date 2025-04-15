Padres Notes: Another Key Player to IL, All-Star Linked to Dodgers, Friars Unbeatable
The San Diego Padres improved to 14-3 as they beat the Chicago Cubs, 10-4. The Friars have not lost at Petco Park this season, extending their streak of unbeaten home games to 11.
Unfortunately, they did so without Brandon Lockridge who landed on the injured list. Center fielder Jackson Merrill landed on the IL last week due to hamstring issues and the same ailment was the reason for the center fielder who replaced him.
Finally, despite San Diego's hot streak, an All-Star infielder is linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in what would be a blockbuster trade between rivals. With the way things have been so far, the offer would have to be too good to refuse in order to make the deal.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
