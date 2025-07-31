Pirates Catcher Drawing Trade Interest
PITTSBURGH — One Pittsburgh Pirates catcher has received trade interest ahead of the deadline, which could see him move.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Pirates catcher Joey Bart is drawing trade interest from at least two teams, including one in the American League, as a backup player heading into the postseason.
"Joey Bart is getting some trade interest," Hiles said. "Not a ton, but it seems like there are a couple of teams, I know at least one of them American League, that is interested in acquiring Bart as a guy who can hit left-handed pitching."
"So a bench bat for an upcoming playoff run and that seems to be the interest in Bart. I don't think teams are really interested in him for his catching abilities or looking to make him a starter, but a guy that they could bring off the bench to face left-handed pitching late in games."
Bart has slashed .244/.343/.302 for an OPS of .645 in 64 games for the Pirates, with 50 hits in 205 at-bats, 13 runs, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 16 RBIs and 28 walks to 65 strikeouts.
He batted near .300 at the end of April, but a poor May, where he hit .181, dropped his batting average down. He has batted both .258 and .250 over June and July, respectively.
Bart missed time with injury this season, suffering a concussion vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 27 at Chase Field.
The Pirates then placed Bart on the seven-day concussion list on May 28. Bart received clearance from the MLB and the Players Association, allowing him to come back and start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 11 and eventually return to the Pirates on June 17.
Bart also suffered an injury vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 11, leaving during the second inning with lower back discomfort. He eventually returned to catcher on April 17 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
He joined the Pirates in a trade on April 2, 2024 from the San Francisco Giants, with right-handed pitching prospect Austin Strickland going the other way.
Bart slashed .265/.337/.462 for an OPS of .799, with 67 hits, 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 45 RBIs and 22 walks to 73 strikeouts in 80 games.
He is on a one-year, $1,175,000 contract in 2025 and has two more years of arbitration before hitting free agency in 2028.
Hiles also said that it's not likely Bart gets moved, but that teams do desire Bart, especially with his team-friendly contract.
"I don't think that Bart gets moved, but I was surprised to hear that some teams are indeed reaching out about Joey Bart, a guy who has some years of control remaining, who hasn't had the best season this year, but could be moved nonetheless.
"I don't think that's a high-likelihood, but it's what I'm hearing."
The Pirates have made two trades ahead of the deadline, sending both third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds and left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners on July 30.
Pittsburgh also sent utility player Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals on July 16.
