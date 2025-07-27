Pirates' Oneil Cruz Not Worried About Trade Rumors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have a busy week with the MLB trade deadline on July 31, with many of their players in the organization rumored for potential moves.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz is one of those players, with reports the franchise had listened to trade offers on him and that the New York Yankees one of the teams interested in him.
Cruz, himself, isn't worried about any trade rumors, as there isn't anything he can control and understands that this is part of the game.
“Yeah, it’s something I have no control over," Cruz said through interpreter Stephen Morales. "Like I said, if it happens, it happens and those are rumors and news out there I have no control over, but if it happens, it’s baseball.”
The Pirates have had numerous players in trade reports, including players on long contracts in right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, outfielder Bryan Reynolds and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
Pittsburgh sits 44-62 overall and will likely serve as big sellers at the trade deadline, as they try and build for 2026 and the future.
Cruz also isn't concerned with the trade deadline, overall, as there isn't much he can do, other than bring in the new players and make them feel at home.
“Those are subjects that I have no control over," Cruz said. "That’s the front office that makes that and whoever comes to help us win, it’s welcome. We’ll do our best to welcome him in a good way.”
Cruz is coming off a solid series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. He hit a two-run home run in the 2-0 win on July 26 and made it from first base to home on a single, then had an RBI-double in the 6-0 win on July 27.
He has slashed .221/.322/.428 for an OPS of .750, with 75 hits in 339 at-bats, 15 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 44 RBIs, 50 walks to 124 strikeouts, MLB-leading 34 steals on 38 attempts. He leads the Pirates in home runs, walks, strikeouts, slugging percentage and OPS.
Cruz has had great moments this season, including his performance at the 2025 Home Run Derby, setting the record for the hardest hit home run in the Statcast era (since 2015), throwing a 105.2 mph ball from center field to home plate for an out.
He has also struggled at times, including at the plate, but also in his first full season in center field and also with his effort at times.
Cruz makes $785,000 this season, $25,000 more than the MLB minimum, and is in his final season of pre-arbitration.
He has three more seasons of team control, all arbitration, before hitting free agency in 2029, which makes him a valuable asset for another MLB team looking to get a cheaper outfielder, who may develop into one of the best in the game, due to his physical gifts.
The Pirates have only made one trade so far, as they sent utility man Adam Frazier to the Kansas City Royals for Triple-A shortstop Cam Devanney on July 16.
