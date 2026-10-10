How Rangers Prospect Mason McConnaughey Shined in Latest AFL Outing

The Texas Rangers are getting everything they could have asked for from pitching prospect Mason McConnaughey in the Arizona Fall League.

After spending part of his debut minor league season on the injured list, the Rangers opted to send their No. 30 overall prospect as ranked by MLB Pipeline to the AFL to get him extra innings.

So far, so good.

McConnaughey pitched for the Surprise Saguaros on Thursday evening, coming in as a reliever and pitching 2.1 innings while giving up one hit and one walk. The kicker? He struck out five hitters. Five of his seven recorded outs were strikeouts.

Mason McConnaughey Rangers Prospect to Watch

Mason McConnaughey racks up five punchouts over 2 1/3 scoreless frames in his first @MLBazFallLeague outing.



The @Rangers' No. 30 prospect -- selected in the 4th round in '25 -- tallied 16 K's while holding opponents to a .224 AVG over 20 2/3 innings during the regular season. pic.twitter.com/GVjog85GGu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 9, 2026

He entered the game in the fifth inning and struck out the first two hitters he faced, one swinging and one looking. After allowing a walk, he struck out the last hitter of the inning. He struck out the first hitter he faced in the sixth inning, followed by giving up the only hit of his outing, a single. He then struck out the next hitter and induced a flyout to end that inning.

He induced a ground out from the leadoff hitter in the seventh inning and then was removed from the game. By that point he had thrown 41 pitches, 27 of which were strikes.

The Rangers are not interested in overworking McConnaughey. He missed the start of the minor league season as he continued his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The Rangers drafted the right-hander in the fourth round out of Nebraska last year knowing he would need time to recover.

He didn't make his first appearance until late June in the Arizona Complex League. He appeared in three games there, including two starts, before he was promoted to Class A Hickory where he made the final five starts of the season. He pitched his last game of this season on Aug. 14 with the Crawdads.

In eight games, seven of which were starts, he went 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA. He struck out 16, walked six and allowed batters to hit .224 against him in 20.2 innings. His numbers jumped at Hickory, as he had a 4.50 ERA in five starts, allowed seven earned runs and struck out nine against four walks in 14 innings. Still, batters only hit .245 against him.

The other Rangers prospects invited to the AFL were catcher Julian Brock, infielder Casey Cook, infielder Sebastian Walcott, outfielder Paxton Kling, and right-handed pitchers Alejandro Chiquillo, J'Briell Easley, Jesus Gamez and Jacob Johnson.