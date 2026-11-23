The Texas Rangers will have to look to the future of their starting rotation no later than the 2028 season.

After next season Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and MacKenzie Gore will all be free agents. It’s highly unlikely the Rangers will re-sign deGrom and Eovaldi. Gore will be a free agent for the first time and get to test a market that may be reset by a new collective bargaining agreement.

If one is projecting a starting rotation for 2028 with players under team control then its Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Cody Bradford. So, yes, there are spots available.

Texas would love a controllable pitcher to emerge from its minor league system by them. While it might be a stretch for that pitcher to be AJ Russell, he’s well positioned for a huge breakout in 2027.

AJ Russell, Breakout Pitcher

Baseball America (subscription required) recently highlighted one player in each minor league system that could break out in 2027 and selected Russell, a right-hander who was drafted in the second round of the 2025 MLB draft out of Tennessee. But that selection came with caution. He underwent internal brace surgery while with the Vols and Texas knew he would need time to continue his recovery, which allowed him to pitch only a handful of collegiate innings in 2025.

The site ranks Russell as the organization’s No. 9 prospect after his first pro season in which the Rangers modulated his workload throughout the year.

The Rangers never allowed Russell to work more than three innings in a game and at times limited him to one inning, even in starts. Only in August did Texas give him more room to pitch. He logged four innings in three of his last five starts for High-A Hub City after starting the season at Class-A Hickory. He even got a taste of High-A ball in May when the visitors’ clubhouse shut down due to a fire and caused him to briefly pitch for the Spartanburgers.

He threw three perfect innings in that game but went back to Hickory. He was promoted to Hub City for good in late June.

He finished the season with a 1-5 record and a 4.01 ERA. But what should interest the rangers is his walk-to-strikeout ratio. He walked 31 and struck out 96, as he struck out three hitters for every walk. That’s a ratio that should get better as he progresses and that will play for a middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Pitchers tend to need the first full season after internal brace or Tommy John surgery to regain their footing. The second year is when stuff and velocity begin to click. In keeping with that, Russell is positioned to use 2027 to show he’s capable of excelling at Double-A Frisco and beyond as the Rangers look for more starters internally for 2028. Being positioned to for a 2028 non-roster invite to spring training would be ideal.